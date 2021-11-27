NBA Twitter reacts to the Lakers’ triple-overtime loss to the Kings

Nicholas Schwartz
·2 min read
The Los Angeles Lakers were pushed to triple-overtime on Friday night and came up short in the clutch, as De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield led the Sacramento Kings to a 141-137 win at Staples Center.

The Lakers’ stars logged an extreme amount of court time – Russell Westbrook played 51 minutes, LeBron James played 50, and Anthony Davis played 49 – but it still wasn’t enough to top the Kings.

James had an awful night from long range, shooting 2-of-13 from three, including a crucial miss with 2:41 to play in the final overtime with the Lakers down three. The Kings went to the other end and scored to take a two-possession lead, and kept control for the rest of the period.

What fans and analysts are saying after the Lakers’ exhausting 3OT loss to the Kings:

