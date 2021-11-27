NBA Twitter reacts to the Lakers’ triple-overtime loss to the Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers were pushed to triple-overtime on Friday night and came up short in the clutch, as De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield led the Sacramento Kings to a 141-137 win at Staples Center.

The Lakers’ stars logged an extreme amount of court time – Russell Westbrook played 51 minutes, LeBron James played 50, and Anthony Davis played 49 – but it still wasn’t enough to top the Kings.

James had an awful night from long range, shooting 2-of-13 from three, including a crucial miss with 2:41 to play in the final overtime with the Lakers down three. The Kings went to the other end and scored to take a two-possession lead, and kept control for the rest of the period.

What fans and analysts are saying after the Lakers’ exhausting 3OT loss to the Kings:

James Worthy on the postgame show after the Lakers triple OT loss to the Kings. “I just want to go home….that is not team basketball. That is not a winning formula.” — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) November 27, 2021

I’m convinced that the Lakers just don’t get it! Great win for the Kings and a Horrible lost for the Lakers… at this rate the Lakers will be in the Play-In Tournament! Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 27, 2021

Lakers have 4 players with 20 or more pts and in triple OT with the Kings. That’s not a good sign. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 27, 2021

24% of Lakers games this season have gone to Overtime. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 27, 2021

guess who the Lakers get to play after this? Isaiah Stewart. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 27, 2021

I am in an abusive relationship with the Los Angeles Lakers. — Ahmed/Lakers stink🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 27, 2021

Lakers and Kings fans praying for the game to end pic.twitter.com/LEFJcYd3SY — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 27, 2021

Literally every player on the Kings and Lakers after this game pic.twitter.com/hAF2dDlRa8 — Overtime (@overtime) November 27, 2021

Buddy Hield against The Lakers tonight 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MxlTkDfIFQ — keithsmall4 (17-2) (@youkapalot) November 27, 2021

Lakers losing the rebounding battle 46-43 to the Kings without Holmes and Barnes. They started DeAndre Jordan. One of the many weaknesses that has killed the Lakers this season reared its head again there. — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) November 27, 2021

Lakers fans complaining about DeAndre Jordan pic.twitter.com/tagH25288V — Jac Manuell (@JacManuell) November 27, 2021

It’s pretty wild how much better JaVale McGee is than DeAndre Jordan Both 33yrs old — Ralph Mason (@Ralph_MasonJr) November 27, 2021

