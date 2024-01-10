NBA Twitter reacts to Lakers – Raptors officiating: ‘Sometimes the 10, 12, 15 or 29 straight calls just aren’t gonna go your way’

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Toronto Raptors in a late-game thriller 132-131 on Tuesday night, with Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic going on a rant about the officiating post-game.

The Raptors fans weren’t happy with the referees and the free-throw disparity between the two teams, while LeBron James simply stated that Toronto fouled and the Lakers did not.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to a controversial ending in Los Angeles.

Raptors HC Darko Rajakovic was heated in the postgame presser, unhappy with the Lakers 23 free throw attempts in the 4Q pic.twitter.com/1xvoXrUM6k — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 10, 2024

LMAOOOOOO the Raptors' announcers have HAD ENOUGH!!! "you're telling me that's not an and-1? If that were LeBron it'd be an and-1." 21-2 FTA advantage for LA here in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/XmxJJmDOvB — Hot Hand Theory (@HotHandTheory) January 10, 2024

Van Vleet with The Raptors already had a massive rant about Ben Taylor, "ben taylor was fucking terrible tonight" It's obvious he's got his own agendas against The Raptors pic.twitter.com/Aok4NtO3pg — Russ' TD ⚡ (@RussFcb) January 10, 2024

The Raptors have to suck it up – some times the 10, 12, 15 or 29 straight calls just aren’t gonna go your way. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) January 10, 2024

This is crazy 😳 pic.twitter.com/PrTBr94Io8 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 10, 2024

Lakers highlights from this Raptors game 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/E7I0DUdbl2 — Tyrae (@imTyraee) January 10, 2024

"I feel like they fouled, and we didn't." LeBron James kept it really simple when asked on free throw discrepancy against the Raptors 😅pic.twitter.com/dwUHkA89lo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 10, 2024

“That’s not an And-1?!?! If LeBron did that, that would be an and-1.” -Jack Armstrong, Raptor legend pic.twitter.com/MJ96Wpywsl — عمر عثمان 🇦🇫 Mike Tyson’s Translator (@OmerOsman200) January 10, 2024

Free throw attempts tonight: 14 — Anthony Davis

13 — Toronto Raptors pic.twitter.com/7TnylZkkQM — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 10, 2024

For those who are mad at Anthony Davis for flopping on the RJ screen, it's a clear moving screen. An obvious foul. Unfortunately, if Davis doesn't hit the ground, it likely goes uncalled and the Raptors get a 3 out of it. So Davis did the right thing and made sure the ref saw it — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) January 10, 2024

other fanbases complaining and just absolutely d!ck riding the raptors that laker air really hit different pic.twitter.com/mTtJSTuj9Y — cavan (@sincerelycavan) January 10, 2024

Raptors fans seeing the free throw disparity in this game: pic.twitter.com/9I3DAqdKgz — theScore (@theScore) January 10, 2024

presenting this with no context is silly. zero 4th quarter minutes logged at center by a raptor who is over 6'9 …. against a very paint heavy opponent. come on https://t.co/9DmIc26xn0 — Wosny Lambre (@BigWos) January 10, 2024

NBA fans when the refs call the intentional fouls that the Raptors were trying to take pic.twitter.com/ZiifelMW08 — Pepé Silvia ⚜️ (@SlayYoung23) January 10, 2024

Raptors crying about free throws after they intentionally fouled the Lakers 10 times to extend the game 😭 pic.twitter.com/D73ytpACcd — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) January 10, 2024

Raptors shot 56% FG. Raptors had 53 FGM — 9 more than the LA. Raptors had more 3s. Raptors had 70 pts in the paint — 20 more than the LA. Raptors scored 28 pts off TOs — 13 more than LA. And the Raptors lose. LA: 36 FTA

TOR: 13 Davis had 14 FTA on his own! 🤐 I'm out. https://t.co/h2dCCRNijx — Eric Smith (@Eric__Smith) January 10, 2024

Almost 10 months to the day that Fred VanVleet gave his rant on Ben Taylor in the road postgame locker room in this very same arena, we get Darko Rajakovic doing it after a Ben Taylor reffed game against the Raptors. https://t.co/NWuiqjSJ5H — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) January 10, 2024

What an absurd basketball game lol Free throws in Los Angeles tonight Raptors: 8/13

Anthony Davis: 13/14 — Law Murray 🧽 (@LawMurrayTheNU) January 10, 2024

Just realized the Raptors play the Clippers tomorrow. These dudes are gonna be FIRED up lmao — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) January 10, 2024

Raptors when they realize intentionally fouling counts towards opponent’s FTA pic.twitter.com/ylUYVmJ468 — Jamie 𓅓 (@jnmegatron) January 10, 2024

raptors are undefeated since the trade (3 wins, 2 conspiracies, 0 losses) 😤😤😤 — alex (@steven_lebron) January 10, 2024

“The Refs helped out the Lakers, look at all those free throws!” The Lakers took 10 free throws when the Raptors were forced to foul Flagrant Foul FTs, AD getting fouled by having a full arm in his side, and Max getting fouled at the rim because the Raptors didn’t box out.… — Sean Davis (@Sean_Davi) January 10, 2024

Man yall don’t care about the raptors let’s be honest — Jamaican King 🇯🇲 (@_karateChris) January 10, 2024

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype