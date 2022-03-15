NBA Twitter reacts to Lakers getting destroyed by Toronto Raptors

Just when you thought the Los Angeles Lakers’ season couldn’t possibly get any worse after their 140-111 Sunday rout at the hands of the Phoenix Suns – it did get worse.

On Monday, the Purple and Gold gave up the first nine points of their contest against the Toronto Raptors. From there, it was complete garbage time, as Toronto led by 21 at the end of the first quarter.

Other than a brief, desperate run by L.A. late in the fourth quarter, this game was never the least bit competitive. Toronto seemed to be in God mode, while the Lakers seemed to be in “God, why is this happening” mode.

Almost nothing went right for them, and the 114-103 final score wasn’t indicative of how humiliating the game really was.

Across Twitter, the NBA community, including Lakers fans, showed plenty of disgust once again.

Wait the @Lakers and y’all King are 10 games below .500?? pic.twitter.com/OvsMcLGh6v — Gotta keep it real (@GivingUGame) March 15, 2022

Just finished watching the @Lakers and it’s not a joke, they are bad. Zero chemistry. — Frankie Jay 🇺🇸♒️ (@FrankieJay__) March 15, 2022

I’m about to delete the @Lakers app off my phone YALL have been disappointing me enough this season — J24🏀💜💛 (@jjvlm_24) March 15, 2022

Imma need the @Dodgers season to start already. Watching the @Lakers is hurting my eyes pic.twitter.com/HcAH9NqqFU — LAL/LAD CHAMPS 🏆🏆 (@pmalagamaalii) March 15, 2022

The @lakers are the worst basketball team in the NBA currently, not even close — LePickle (@LePickleBurner) March 15, 2022

The following were a disgrace and an embarrassment tonight Refs @Lakers @KingJames — Stefan Ottenbrite (@StefanM411) March 15, 2022

It’s a routine • Lakers on a losing streak

• Lakers win an unexpected game

• You gain hope

• You watch the next Laker game in hopes they win

• They lose in the worst way possible

• Another depressing Laker twitter space — ⁶𝘓𝘦𝘎𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘴 🥷🏽 (@TurnUpBron) March 10, 2022

Lakers miss more layups than a JV tm. Turn the🏀 over like one too. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) March 15, 2022

Fakers were 3-25 in the 1st quarter, totaling a season-low 12 points. Really, Bron? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 15, 2022

