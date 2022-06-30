NBA Twitter reacts to Lakers’ free agency moves: ‘Lakers fan explaining how KD & Kyrie turned into Troy Brown and Lonnie Walker’

Following rumors surrounding Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Lakers are a team to watch this offseason.

On Day 1 of free agency, the Lakers managed to land three players in Los Angeles. Lonnie Walker IV agreed to a one-year deal, Troy Brown signed a minimum deal, and center Damian Jones agreed to a two-year deal with the purple and gold.

At the same time, according to reports from Brian Windhorst, the Lakers could potentially be a landing spot for KD and Irving — if they were to be traded together.

As expected, NBA Twitter had a few things to say about the Lakers’ moves so far this offseason.

Lakers could sign prime Michael Jordan and someone on Twitter would be like “but he only shoots 32% from 3. He gambles and smokes cigars. He’s not serious about winning.” 😂 — Laker Central 🎙🎧🎥📝 (@LakerCentral365) June 30, 2022

Lakers not running in the old-timers league anymore!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Jason Maples (@JJMaples55_MST) June 30, 2022

Lakers fans: Are you a fan of their FA signings so far? pic.twitter.com/LrxIdwSHrX — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 30, 2022

Lakers fans explaining how KD & Kyrie turned into Troy Brown and Lonnie Walker pic.twitter.com/u0LMizqGmx — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) June 30, 2022

Lakers rounding out their roster with athleticism and youth. Something that was much needed. — LAKERFANATICS (@LAKERFANATICS) June 30, 2022

Updated Los Angeles Lakers roster: LeBron James

Russell Westbrook

Anthony Davis

Talen Horton-Tucker

Wenyen Gabriel

Kendrick Nunn

Austin Reaves

Stanley Johnson

Troy Brown Jr.

Damian Jones

Lonnie Walker IV

Max Christie — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) June 30, 2022

The Lakers clearly got the message: sign younger players. 🔥🔥🔥 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 30, 2022

Lonnie Walker and Troy Brown both check boxes as younger players but LA still lacks size on the wing. For both, their shooting might be just good enough to keep defenses honest, and maybe that's all LA is focusing on — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) June 30, 2022

And my other favorite annual tradition this week: Lakers fans thinking they’re going to somehow have 5 all star starters and be set up to go 82-0. I hate to break it to you but you’re not getting KD/Kyrie because you have zero real trade assets — Ronnie 2K 2K22 (@Ronnie2K) June 30, 2022

Kyrie training for his trade to the Lakers pic.twitter.com/EJN5qAtVqM — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 30, 2022

Kyrie‘s best friend just started following the Lakers — Deandre Hayton (@YCSNOW23) June 30, 2022

The Lakers are now heavy favorites to acquire Kyrie Irving on @DraftKings: Lakers = +100

Nets = +450

Mavericks = +450 — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 30, 2022

somebody photoshop Kyrie AND Kevin Durant in a Lakers uniform… i just wanna see how it would look 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤷🏽‍♂️ — 73-9 and THEY LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) June 30, 2022

Kyrie Irving is all-in on forcing Brooklyn into a deal with the Lakers centered on Russell Westbrook per @WindhorstESPN. This man has really backed the Nets organization into corners and made their lives as difficult as possible at every turn. Not stopping now. — Erik Slater (@erikslaterNR) June 30, 2022

Lonnie doesn’t deserve the hate he’s about to get from Lakers fans — Ke 🔑 (@KeReturns) June 30, 2022

The Lakers have added three former first-round picks 27 and under so far today. Definitely a priority to get younger, faster than a year ago. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) June 30, 2022

Winning championships as a team always requires sacrifice. That's something the athletes of today like LeBron James and Kevin Durant cannot comprehend. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) June 30, 2022

Lakers getting some youth and defense infused into their roster. ▫️Damian Jones, 27 years old

▫️Lonnie Walker IV, 23 years old

▫️Troy Brown Jr., 22 years old Attractive spot with lots of minutes available to play alongside LeBron, AD, and possibly Kyrie. pic.twitter.com/14rNaocbk8 — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) June 30, 2022

If KD, Lebron, & Kyrie we’re to play on a team would that be the greatest big three of all time? — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) June 30, 2022

Your 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers (for now). pic.twitter.com/6TqIXJOq46 — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) June 30, 2022

