NBA Twitter reacts to the Lakers firing head coach Frank Vogel

Nicholas Schwartz
·4 min read
On Monday afternoon, one day after the end of a regular season in which the Lakers finished a disappointing 33-49 and missed the playoffs entirely, the organization announced that head coach Frank Vogel has been fired.

Vogel compiled a 127-98 record with the Lakers over three seasons, a tenure highlighted by an NBA championship won during the bubble playoffs in Orlando.

The Lakers lost in the first round of the playoffs in Vogel’s second season, but could not overcome a litany of injuries that limited the roster during the 2021-22 season. Reports of emerged of internal strife have recently emerged, with players allegedly disrespecting Vogel or ignoring instructions. According to a new report on Monday, the Lakers are targeting Toronto’s Nick Nurse as a potential replacement for Vogel.

Here’s how players, fans and analysts reacted to Frank Vogel’s departure:

