NBA Twitter reacts to the Lakers firing head coach Frank Vogel

On Monday afternoon, one day after the end of a regular season in which the Lakers finished a disappointing 33-49 and missed the playoffs entirely, the organization announced that head coach Frank Vogel has been fired.

Vogel compiled a 127-98 record with the Lakers over three seasons, a tenure highlighted by an NBA championship won during the bubble playoffs in Orlando.

The Lakers lost in the first round of the playoffs in Vogel’s second season, but could not overcome a litany of injuries that limited the roster during the 2021-22 season. Reports of emerged of internal strife have recently emerged, with players allegedly disrespecting Vogel or ignoring instructions. According to a new report on Monday, the Lakers are targeting Toronto’s Nick Nurse as a potential replacement for Vogel.

Here’s how players, fans and analysts reacted to Frank Vogel’s departure:

The Los Angeles Lakers have informed coach Frank Vogel that he’s being relieved of his duties, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 11, 2022

The Lakers have dismissed coach Frank Vogel, sources tell @ramonashelburne and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 11, 2022

The Lakers have not dismissed any of the Lakers coaching staff along with Vogel at this time, league sources told ESPN. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 11, 2022

Lakers make it official that they have fired head coach Frank Vogel. pic.twitter.com/DgVTBFadOO — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) April 11, 2022

Coaches fired on a LeBron team: Paul Silas

Mike Brown

David Blatt

Luke Walton

Frank Vogel Shoutout to Erik Spoelstra. pic.twitter.com/4fLzYb80H3 — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 11, 2022

The Lakers had eight months to decide how they wanted to fire Frank Vogel and that's what they landed on. Just wow. — Bill Oram (@billoram) April 11, 2022

Lakers SG Malik Monk on Frank Vogel: "I love the man. He gave me a chance. This was the only team that called me in the offseason and gave me a chance. I have nothing bad to say about him. All praise goes to him. If it wasn't for him, I wouldn't have a chance to play basketball." pic.twitter.com/CqQiz5a27r — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) April 11, 2022

Everybody knew Vogel was done. For it to come out the way it did is just another unprofessional unserious note for a franchise that has operated in an unserious and unprofessional manner all season. Can you be adults please? — Daman Rangoola (@damanr) April 11, 2022

LeBron on Frank Vogel: "I respect Frank as a coach and as a man. … I have nothing but respect for him." — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) April 11, 2022

Frank Vogel didn't even head to the locker room yet and Woj dropped this news. https://t.co/ilC1UM6cpn — Ahmed🇸🇴/A Depressed Lakers Fan (@big_business_) April 11, 2022

"It's like blaming the waiter when you have a bad meal. No blame the chef!" -DP doesn't think Frank Vogel deserves all the blame for the #Lakers shortcomings this season pic.twitter.com/vxgaQX8iif — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) April 11, 2022

"I'm going to enjoy tonight, celebrate what these young guys did, and we'll deal with tomorrow tomorrow." Frank Vogel addresses the media regarding reports about his future with the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/bZ61Rerpqp — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) April 11, 2022

The last three head coaches Russell Westbrook played for 2020 Mike D'Antoni, Rockets

2021 Scott Brooks, Wizards

2022 Frank Vogel, Lakers All three were gone after the season ended — Rob Kimbell (@RobKSports) April 11, 2022

shoutout to Frank Vogel. Thanks for everything 🏆💜💛 This team had much bigger issues than coaching this year. But it had to be done. pic.twitter.com/GRj1oDoZXb — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 11, 2022

Thank you Frank Vogel for your services. You’ll always have a spot in Lakers lore. 🤝 When it was going right, it was a fun experience watching them boys defend their ass off. — Ry (@JustRyCole) April 11, 2022

If you think the Lakers won the 2020 championship in spite of Frank Vogel, I have bad news for you: you don’t know ball. — Christian Rivas (@RadRivas) April 11, 2022

Frank Vogel is 1 of just 6 head coaches to win a ring with the Lakers. Had a rough season but I’ll always remember his contribution to the 2020 title. — Raj C. (@RajChipalu) April 11, 2022

Shoutout Frank Vogel, the defense the Lakers played his first two seasons was special. — 500 🏎 (@Kameron_Hay) April 11, 2022

