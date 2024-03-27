Advertisement

NBA Twitter reacts to Lakers’ double overtime win over Bucks: ‘AD put the city of LA on his back’

Dionysis Aravantinos
·4 min read

The Lakers came back from down 19 without LeBron James to beat the Bucks in Milwaukee after a double-overtime thriller 128-124.

Anthony Davis led the way for the Lakers with a massive double-double of 34 points and 23 rebounds, while playing an incredible 52 minutes — the most by a Laker since Kobe Bryant in 2012.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to a huge win for LA’s team.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype