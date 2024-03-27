NBA Twitter reacts to Lakers’ double overtime win over Bucks: ‘AD put the city of LA on his back’

The Lakers came back from down 19 without LeBron James to beat the Bucks in Milwaukee after a double-overtime thriller 128-124.

Anthony Davis led the way for the Lakers with a massive double-double of 34 points and 23 rebounds, while playing an incredible 52 minutes — the most by a Laker since Kobe Bryant in 2012.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to a huge win for LA’s team.

how Lakers fans sleeping tonight pic.twitter.com/13UQGXDLiR — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) March 27, 2024

The Lakers gave NBA fans a double overtime thriller tonight! The NBA is fantastic!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 27, 2024

The Lakers overcame a 19-point deficit in a THRILLING double-overtime win in Milwaukee. Peep the best plays from down the stretch 🍿 pic.twitter.com/kLSZSoKMnF — NBA (@NBA) March 27, 2024

The Lakers have a higher winning percentage WITHOUT LeBron than with him this season 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/UdmrbntpfM — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) March 27, 2024

LeBron James was counting down while Giannis shot his free throws, where he missed both of them 😬 Bucks trailed by 3 with 24.2 seconds in double OT and would go on to lose the game to the Lakers.pic.twitter.com/AKX05QQcuo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 27, 2024

Lakers really need LeBron to play tomorrow. He’s going to be the only one with fresh legs and who knows what Davis’ status will be after injuring his knee. AD, DLo, and Reaves all logged nearly two games worth of minutes tonight. — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) March 27, 2024

Lebron watching the Lakers & Bucks fight to the death in double OT: pic.twitter.com/WSEjHjW9P8 — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) March 27, 2024

LAKERS 19 PT COMEBACK WIN!!! 💜💛 AD: 34 PTS | 23 REB | 4 BLK | 2 STL Dlo: 29 PTS (5-12 3PM) | 12 AST | 7 REB Reaves: 29 PTS | 14 REB | 10 AST | 2 BLK Hachimura: 16 PTS & 14 REB pic.twitter.com/VLoU0FgYJ9 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) March 27, 2024

Feels like the biggest Lakers win of the season. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) March 27, 2024

LAKERS JUST PULLED OFF AN INCREDIBLY IMPRESSIVE WIN AT MILWAUKEE IN DOUBLE OT WITHOUT THE KING. SEVERAL CHAMPIONSHIP PIECES WERE ON DISPLAY: AD, AR, DLO, RUI. CONGRATS, GENTLEMEN. NOW GET SOME REST. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 27, 2024

You can NEVER count this team out pic.twitter.com/u4RHFZ9c4Z — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) March 27, 2024

How the Lakers stole the win from the Bucks pic.twitter.com/EeDEpRLvdw — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 27, 2024

Darvin Ham comes into the postgame press conference and smiles: “How ‘bout them Lakers?” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 27, 2024

GIANNIS IN THE CLUTCH AGAINST THE LAKERSpic.twitter.com/a0WqpQVVQn — David Portillo (@DPORTILLO_0) March 27, 2024

Anthony Davis last 4 games 👀 34 pts | 23 reb | 4 blk | 2 stl | 3-8 3PM

36 pts | 16 reb | 3 ast | 2 blk | 71% FG

23 pts | 19 reb | 4 ast | 4 blk | 63% FG

22 pts | 15 reb | 6ast | 2 stl | 71% FG pic.twitter.com/u6E04tHd5z — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) March 27, 2024

Anthony Davis is the 1st Laker to play 52 minutes in a game since Kobe Bryant in 2012, via @LakersReporter pic.twitter.com/frkzve3laX — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 27, 2024

ANTHONY DAVIS PUT THE CITY OF LA ON HIS BACK 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/iWT8HWczef — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) March 27, 2024

Anthony Davis better win the DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR i know that much!! — 73-9 and THEY LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) March 27, 2024

Anthony Davis is better than Giannis — ADPOYMUSE (@ADPOYMUSE) March 27, 2024

Anthony Davis is the first Laker to play 52 minutes since Kobe in 2012, when Kobe had 34 points in a 2OT win over Memphis. Davis has 32 points, 23 boards, 4 blocks, 2 steals and 2 assists. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 27, 2024

Anthony Davis in the last 4 games: 34 points – 23 rebounds – 4 blocks

36 points – 16 rebounds – 71% FG

23 points – 19 rebounds – 4 blocks

22 points – 15 rebounds – 6 assists DOMINANT. pic.twitter.com/aohXWCIzN6 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 27, 2024

Anthony Davis has *earned* the day off tomorrow Time for Lebron to step up + return the favor and guide us to victory to extend the winning streak to 5 — LAbound (@LAbound2) March 27, 2024

"He's the best defensive player in the league right now" – James Worthy on Anthony Davis — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) March 27, 2024

Ima be telling my kids I got to watch Anthony Davis play defense — It’s RBover (@RyB_311) March 27, 2024

I’m about done arguing with fools over Anthony Davis man 34 points

23 rebounds

4 blocks

2 steals

52 minutes

ONE DAMN LEG Outplayed Giannis by a *MASSIVE* margin in closing time on both ends of the court Dude is so under-appreciated by his own damn team fanbase SMH — LAbound (@LAbound2) March 27, 2024

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype