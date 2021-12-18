NBA Twitter reacts to the Lakers’ blowout loss in Minnesota

A short-handed Lakers squad suffered a lopsided loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, despite a bright start for emergency guard pickup Isaiah Thomas.

The Lakers were missing several players to health and safety protocol, though Russell Westbrook was able to return after testing out of protocol. Following his game winner in Dallas, Austin Reaves entered protocol just before the game and was unavailable.

LeBron James had a relatively quiet night offensively, scoring 18 points on just 13 shot attempts, his second-lowest shot total of the season. Anthony Davis played just 20 minutes in the game and was limited to nine points and a single rebound.

Isaiah Thomas led all Lakers scorers with 19 points off the bench in 22 minutes of action, and had the Lakers’ best plus-minus of all players to log at least 20 minutes. Davis left the game multiple times during the night, with what the team says were right ankle and left knee injuries.

Here’s what fans and analysts were saying after Friday’s loss.

First bucket back as a Laker. pic.twitter.com/auFlWJXpTo — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 18, 2021

The return 🔥@Isaiahthomas was the Lakers’ LEADING scorer in his season debut! ✨ 19 PTS

✨ 21 MIN pic.twitter.com/BrkcXRPb0m — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 18, 2021

Isaiah Thomas on playing for the Lakers again without Kobe being here: "It's just weird he's not here at all. … When Rob called me the first thing I thought about was Kobe [Bryant]." — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 18, 2021

The @Timberwolves really had an eggnog chugging contest 😳 Wait 'til the Lakers fan's reaction 💀 pic.twitter.com/3IrXmHDh8a — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 18, 2021

Anthony Davis struggled to get to the locker room after an apparent knee injury in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/MOBSzzrYYJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 18, 2021

KAT vs the Lakers: 28 PTS

10 REB

4 AST

3 BLK He’s averaging 24/9 on 51/42/82% shooting — the only player this season with 20+ PPG on 50/40%. pic.twitter.com/CbbIns4rA2 — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 18, 2021

I love basketball but Lord have mercy it’s tough watching the Lakers play ball this year. — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) December 18, 2021

Isaiah Thomas, after scoring 19 points in his first game with the Lakers since signing with the team today, on the journey he’s been on: pic.twitter.com/N14dRUGV6k — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 18, 2021

Y’all still watching the Lakers?! I feel sorry Fa y’all loss. Those young Studs from Memphis about lock in another W! Don’t mind me tho and Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 18, 2021

Theme of the nite for Lakers again, turnovers and bricks. 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 18, 2021

DLo to a little pile of fans behind the Wolves bench: "Why yall Lakers fans" — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) December 18, 2021

