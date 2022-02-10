NBA Twitter reacts to Kristaps Porzingis trade
According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Dallas Mavericks are trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards for a package centered around Spencer Dinwiddie.
Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the very unexpected news.
Tim Legler on Kristaps Porzingis: “He’s the unicorn because you hardly ever see him.” 💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/zpke7px9CP
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 10, 2022
lol I was not expecting Porzingis to be the return for freaking Dinwiddie
— Jake Madison (@NOLAJake) February 10, 2022
Just imagined a Twin Towers frontcourt of Kristaps Porzingis and Chet Holmgren.
— Taco Trey Kerby (@treykerby) February 10, 2022
Of note: Kristaps Porzingis is a Washington Commanders fan.
— Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) February 10, 2022
Here’s what Spencer Dinwiddie tweeted when Kristaps Porzingis was traded by the Knicks.
Now they’re being traded for each other https://t.co/rZzZxd7vCJ
— New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) February 10, 2022
Here’s the contract for Kristaps Porzingis:
$31.7, 33.8 and $36 (player)
It’s essentially a wash in salary https://t.co/ELgcNOWriw
— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 10, 2022
Luka must REALLY hate Staps
— Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) February 10, 2022
Very interested to see if there's more to Kristaps' Porzingis' bone bruise in his knee than is known publicly right now. That could help explain this Wizards/Mavs trade.
— Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) February 10, 2022
Mark Cuban on Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis in 2019
— Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) February 10, 2022
there is nothing vague about celebrating Kristaps Porzingis downfall https://t.co/v4D4U6EAUU
— The Strickland (@TheStrickland) February 10, 2022
