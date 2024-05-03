Advertisement

NBA Twitter reacts to Knicks eliminating Sixers in Game 6: ‘Hart of the City’

Raul Barrigon
·2 min read
The New York Knicks advanced to the second round after a 118-115 win in Game 6 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jalen Brunson had another monster game with 41 points, and Josh Hart added 16 points and 14 rebounds, including a clutch three-pointer. Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 39 points.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the Knicks thrilling victory.

