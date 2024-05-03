NBA Twitter reacts to Knicks eliminating Sixers in Game 6: ‘Hart of the City’

The New York Knicks advanced to the second round after a 118-115 win in Game 6 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jalen Brunson had another monster game with 41 points, and Josh Hart added 16 points and 14 rebounds, including a clutch three-pointer. Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 39 points.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the Knicks thrilling victory.

Chuck and them damn guarantees. pic.twitter.com/lWbXYhHyDG — Gregory Thomas (@GJThomasMusic23) May 3, 2024

Buddy Hield… What are you doing? pic.twitter.com/lIrM0VWCcw — Cody Brown Bets (@CodyBrownBets) May 3, 2024

Josh Hart is the LeBron James of Patrick Beverly’s. — Hub (@KenHeLive) May 3, 2024

Josh Hart in the regular season: 80 threes on 258 attempts (31%) Josh Hart in the first round vs. Philly: 16 threes on 37 attempts (43%) Hart of the City. pic.twitter.com/YgUmD5fAiG — The Strickland (@TheStrickland) May 3, 2024

It’s precisely Josh Hart’s flaws that make him capable of embodying the Knicks as we think of them, and in his moments of triumph he lets us hope about what they can achieve. He is one of my very favorite Knicks ever. I’m so glad he had that moment. — Knickerbacker (@knickerbacker) May 3, 2024

Brunson looking up at his Villanova championship banners after his huge bucket with less than a minute left was cold blooded pic.twitter.com/vct3uj6mGC — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) May 3, 2024

Me pulling up the Studio tomorrow after Big Body Brunson sent the 76ers home with a 41 piece wing dinner “lemon pepper style” all flats with 11 ranch dipping sauces and the W!!! Carry the hell on… pic.twitter.com/1DJwzRxwww — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 3, 2024

Jalen Brunson over the last 4 Games: 41 PTS – 12 AST – 3 REB

40 PTS – 10 AST – 4 REB

47 PTS – 10 AST – 4 REB

39 PTS – 13 AST – 2 REB pic.twitter.com/yFtGeyyqRm — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 3, 2024

Jalen: "Is this Kenny?" Kenny: "Yes it is!" Jalen: "2016 banner Kenny!" 😂 Brunson had to remind Kenny of Villanova's 2016 Championship after the W in Philly 🤣 pic.twitter.com/XAkpe73k0g — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 3, 2024

“John, John… they said Brunson wasn’t a 1A dude!! Hahahahhaha” pic.twitter.com/7bn3GzTDCr — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) May 3, 2024

Brunson talking about HIS banners that hang in Wells Fargo is the best ending to this series. — Jerry Ferrara (@jerryferrara) May 3, 2024

27-year-olds with 35+ PPG in the playoffs: Michael Jordan

Elgin Baylor And Jalen Brunson. pic.twitter.com/Wcbc3hSRVh — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 3, 2024

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype