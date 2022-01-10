NBA Twitter reacts to Klay Thompson's return to Warriors' lineup

Ali Thanawalla
·2 min read
Klay's NBA peers thrilled to see his triumphant return originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It's very hard to find someone who doesn't like Warriors star Klay Thompson. That includes his NBA peers.

While NBA teams might privately be squirming at the thought of the NBA-best Warriors getting Klay back, publicly, a lot of players were thrilled to see him make his long-awaited return Sunday night.

Thompson was playing his first NBA game in 941 days and he looked close to the player that last played on June 13, 2019.

In just under 20 minutes of action, Klay scored 17 points on 7-of-18 shooting from the field and 3-of-8 from 3-point range. He also had three rebounds and one assist in the Warriors' 96-82 win over the Cavs.

Several current NBA players tweeted during and after the Warriors' win, welcoming Klay back.

Warriors fans also were delighted to see Thompson back. They packed Chase Center when the doors opened Sunday night and gave him a thunderous reception when he was introduced as a starter.

When Thompson threw down a vicious poster dunk right before halftime, the roof nearly came off Chase Center.

The NBA is better with Thompson on the court, and after all, he has been through the last 31 months, his peers couldn't contain their excitement to see him back playing the game he loves so much.

