NBA Twitter reacts to Klay Thompson’s 33 point performance in Warriors’ win vs. Lakers
For the first time since returning to the court from an extended injury absence, Klay Thompson suited up against his childhood team, the Los Angeles Lakers.
In a primetime battle against LeBron James and the Lakers on Saturday at San Francisco’s Chase Center, Thompson stole the show.
As the Lakers surged to a comeback to steal the lead in the fourth quarter, Thompson answered the bell. On the way to his season-high in points since returning from injury, Thompson caught fire for 16 points in the final frame alone.
Thompson helped the Warriors rally to a 117-115 victory over the Lakers with three triples on four attempts in the fourth quarter.
The 31-year-old guard finished the contest with a game-high 33 points on 12-of-22 shooting from the floor with five triples and five rebounds in 30 minutes.
Alongside Thompson, his Splash Brother Steph Curry added 24 points on 7-of-17 shooting from the field including a clutch layup in the final seconds to help seal the Warriors’ win.
After the Warriors stopped their two-game slide by edging the Lakers by two points, the NBA community on Twitter exploded with different reactions about Thompon’s official return to the spotlight. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Saturday night.
What a moment for Klay Thompson — his first game back against his childhood team.
33 pts (16 in the 4th), 5 triples, 5 boards in 30 minutes.
— Tommy Call III (@tommy_III) February 13, 2022
Klay Thompson built for wars
— Shohei Ohtani Stan Account (@AndyKHLiu) February 13, 2022
Lots to clean for the Dubs. Wasn’t great from 3 or the free-throw line, but the bottom line is they’re 42-15.
Also, Curry adjusting and cookin’ the Lakers with floaters and layups was lovely. Still found a way to impact the game.
— Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) February 13, 2022
That Wiggins 3 in the 4th over LeBron was cold.
— Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) February 13, 2022
Looney and Kuminga both outrebounded Anthony Davis
For the laker fans that made fun of us for trusting him
— Denver📈 (@doubledworth) February 13, 2022
Jonathan Kuminga in his 25 minutes today
18pts
9 rebounds
8/11 FG
138.8 ORTG
111.3 DRTG
+27.5 Net
— Alex (@dbs408) February 13, 2022
Klay Thompson heats up for 16 PTS in the 4th quarter to propel the @warriors to the thrilling win at home!
Klay Thompson: 33 PTS, 5 REB, 5 3PM
Stephen Curry: 24 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST
Jonathan Kuminga: 18 PTS, 9 REB
LeBron James: 26 PTS, 15 REB, 8 AST pic.twitter.com/rIjwqQMaLR
— NBA (@NBA) February 13, 2022
Kuminga showed out tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YHXQILHuNo
— SIGN A GOD DAMN CENTER (@GoIdenState) February 13, 2022
Klay continues to ascend. Game-high 33 points, 16 in the 4th quarter. Great to see. https://t.co/b7gLjaDcKT
— Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) February 13, 2022
There was a point a few weeks ago when Lakers fans were trying to say that Malik Monk was better than Klay Thompson.
LMFAOOOOOOOO. pic.twitter.com/sYW5VAAU63
— Guru (@DrGuru_) February 13, 2022
No Draymond. Steph off from three.
And the Warriors STILL beat the Lakers superteam.
— Guru (@DrGuru_) February 13, 2022
Klay Thompson deserves to be a Top-75 player of all time over Anthony Davis.
— Guru (@DrGuru_) February 13, 2022
That was a great game.
— Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. (@DrNiravPandya) February 13, 2022
Klay Thompson. That’s it. That’s the tweet.
— ashlock.eth (@matt_ashlock) February 13, 2022
Klay Thompson's fourth quarter: 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting. Scored 33 in 30 minutes. Won the Warriors this game. They're 42-15.
— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 13, 2022
I LOVE THESE SATURDAY NIGHT GAMES!!!!!!!!! @warriors
— Joe Shasky (@ButcherBoy415) February 13, 2022
I love Klay episodes. #Warriors
— Damon Bruce (@DamonBruce) February 13, 2022
Klay Thompson….he is healed.
— Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. (@DrNiravPandya) February 13, 2022
KLAY AGAIN HES BACK
— Joe Shasky (@ButcherBoy415) February 13, 2022
KLAY ARE YOU SERIOUS?!
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 13, 2022
Klay Thompson taking over 🔥🔥🔥#DubNation
— Adam Copeland (@Adamcopes) February 13, 2022
Chase Center is lit. A playoff feel.
— Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) February 13, 2022
