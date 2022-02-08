NBA Twitter reacts to Kings' blockbuster Tyrese Haliburton trade with Pacers

NBA Twitter reacts to blockbuster Kings-Pacers Haliburton trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Kings made a massive splash Tuesday afternoon that sent shockwaves throughout the league.

With the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline just two days away, Sacramento reportedly completed a blockbuster trade with the Indiana Pacers, sending second-year guard Tyrese Haliburton, guard Buddy Hield and veteran forward Tristan Thompson to Indiana in exchange for big man Domantas Sabonis, wings Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday, and a 2027 second-round pick.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the trade, citing sources.

Jeremy Lamb AND Justin Holiday. https://t.co/0GbRwKcRBP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2022

The Pacers are including a 2027 second-round pick in the deal to the Kings, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2022

The move garnered mixed reviews amongst the Kings fanbase and NBA Twitter.

The Sacramento trade has potential to have a Chris Webber impact on a struggling franchise. Kings fans finally have reason to celebrate about something creative and positive. While losing Haliburton stings, you have to give something to get something. Sabonis is an proven star. pic.twitter.com/SvmEpoEgzr — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) February 8, 2022

Sabonis is good. But moving Haliburton, a second-year, 21-year old guard who hands out seven-plus assists and shoots 40% from three ... I don't know. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) February 8, 2022

Acquiring a talent like Sabonis helps the Kings. It almost feels like when the Bulls got Vuc last year, you have an opportunity you take it. Lamb/Holiday help their wing room. How you feel about Haliburton probably shifts your view. — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) February 8, 2022

I **think** people are forgetting how good Domantas Sabonis is. This is a dude who averaged 20/12/7 last year on 60 percent TS percentage. This year, he's improved on those efficiency numbers. He's really good! Not just a scorer either! — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) February 8, 2022

this kings trade feels like someone was saying â€œeveryone but halliburtonâ€ but the cell service cut out during â€œbut halliburtonâ€ — jason c. (@netw3rk) February 8, 2022

Tyrese Haliburton last 24 games:



17.3 PPG

9.4 APG

2.6 TOV

47/43/87%



He is a career 41.1% shooter from three.



Look away Kings fans. pic.twitter.com/1OCrNs1Fei — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 8, 2022

The Sacramento kingâ€™s made a great move — Festus Ezeli (@FestusEzeli) February 8, 2022

I would rather have Tyrese Haliburton than Domantas Sabonis. Pretty comfortably, too. Big win for the Pacers imo. — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) February 8, 2022

Halliburton tho ðŸ¥´ðŸ¥´ðŸ¥´ðŸ¥´ðŸ¤¦ðŸ¾â€â™‚ï¸ — Harry Giles III (@HGiiizzle) February 8, 2022

Trading for Sabonis: GOOD



Trading for Sabonis in exchange for Haliburton and your movable pieces of a shooter and backup big man when you are 20-35: NOT GOOD — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) February 8, 2022

After the Kings selected Haliburton with the No. 12 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, many believed that Sacramento struck gold, drafting a cornerstone player with star potential who would help build a strong foundation alongside guard De'Aaron Fox and rookie point guard Davion Mitchell, who was drafted one year later.

Haliburton quickly became a fan-favorite in Sacramento and certainly will be missed amongst the fanbase, regardless of the exciting talent coming over in the trade with Indiana.