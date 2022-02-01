NBA Twitter reacts to Kevin Porter Jr. staring down Stephen Curry

Kevin Porter Jr. stared down and trash-talked Stephen Curry during last night’s game in the third quarter. Curry responded with 20 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Warriors to a 122-108 win over the Rockets.

NBA Twitter had fun with Porter’s staredown and trash-talk to the 2x MVP:

The rest of the Rockets when Kevin Porter Jr walked into the locker room after the game pic.twitter.com/Gg5u6oEE5L — Cigar Curry ♨️ (@CigarCurry) February 1, 2022

Steph Curry on Kevin Porter Jr: pic.twitter.com/ajlXQnoJId — Threezus (@thebigwavess) February 1, 2022

Steph Curry after Kevin Porter Jr. stared him down pic.twitter.com/ziOO4aSrUn — Iman🃏(31-18) (@ImanGoated) February 1, 2022

Me watching what happened to Kevin Porter Jr. after he stared at Steph Curry. pic.twitter.com/7MAj7KHtfE — Corddaryl Woodford (@Corddaryl) February 1, 2022

Steve Kerr on Kevin Porter Jr. jawing at Steph Curry: "I didn't notice it. But I highly encourage it." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 1, 2022

Stephen Curry on Kevin Porter Jr. approaching him postgame: "He asked a solid question about how I approached a certain part of the game. I wanted to give him what I knew." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) February 1, 2022

Juan Toscano-Anderson on Kevin Porter Jr. chirping at Steph Curry tonight: "You've just got to know what you're stepping into." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) February 1, 2022

Steph Curry on Kevin Porter Jr. trash talk: "You definitely bring another level of competitiveness when fun stuff happens like that during the game." — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 1, 2022

