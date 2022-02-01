NBA Twitter reacts to Kevin Porter Jr. staring down Stephen Curry

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dionysis Aravantinos
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Golden State Warriors
    Golden State Warriors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Houston Rockets
    Houston Rockets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Stephen Curry
    Stephen Curry
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Kevin Porter Jr. stared down and trash-talked Stephen Curry during last night’s game in the third quarter. Curry responded with 20 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Warriors to a 122-108 win over the Rockets.

NBA Twitter had fun with Porter’s staredown and trash-talk to the 2x MVP:

1

1

Recommended Stories