NBA Twitter reacts to Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns debut: 'The Suns are scary now'

Kevin Durant played in his first game with the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, scoring 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting in 27 minutes of action in a 105-91 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

The NBA world was watching, and it was impressed.

NBA Twitter raved about Durant's fit with the Suns and the possible implications for Phoenix and the NBA over the rest of the season.

Among the comments?

"The Suns are scary now."

"New dawn. Suns rising."

"This is still surreal."

"Unguardable filth."

"Kevin Durant is just like, on the Suns now."

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns earned a lot of applause for their win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

What NBA Twitter was saying about Kevin Durant's debut with Phoenix Suns:

Kevin Durant with a functioning system around him is beautiful basketball. Pure skill on display. The Suns are scary now. pic.twitter.com/x8XDaoa65H — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) March 2, 2023

KD really on the Suns😂 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 2, 2023

Welcome back, Kevin Durant. And welcome home. This is where you belong, with CP3 and Book. You made your mistake following Kyrie. That nightmare is over. New dawn. Suns rising. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 2, 2023

Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton really combined for 76 points on 63% shooting. I know it was only the Hornets, but that's a pretty damn good start — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) March 2, 2023

Pretty good embodiment of how much pressure Kevin Durant takes off his teammates when Devin Booker had 37-6-7 tonight and it will hardly be talked about. — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) March 2, 2023

Kevin Durant in his Suns debut:



23 points

5 rebounds

71% FG

24 minutes



Light work. pic.twitter.com/MAHC7o9kpf — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 2, 2023

Kevin Durant is the best player in the NBA. You never seen a superstar In NBA history like this who can plug into any system and play with anyone anytime without zero reps — KDprime (@forthefacts) March 2, 2023

This is still surreal.



Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are teammates, and they play for the Phoenix Suns. pic.twitter.com/0moB7VtpiV — Suns Are Better (@SunsAreBetter) March 2, 2023

Kevin Durant fans been telling me how amazing KD is cuz they watch every game man they ain’t lie — andrew leezus (@AndrewLeezus) March 2, 2023

Kevin Durant, Devin Booker & Deandre Ayton DOMINATE in the WIN vs. the Hornets 🔥



KD: Booker: DA:

23 PTS 37 PTS 16 PTS

6 REB 7 AST 16 REB

2 AST 6 REB 4 AST

2 BLK 2 BLK 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/Juq2BB2Ogx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 2, 2023

Kevin Durant looked pretty comfortable in his Suns debut 🔥 pic.twitter.com/v5eRhwk9hr — Suns Nation (@SunsNationCP) March 2, 2023

There might not be a better rehabber than Kevin Durant who comes back from absences and hits the ground running. He already has the best recovery from a ruptured achilles in NBA history. His game is also maybe the most plug-and-play of any superstar pic.twitter.com/4YcCrUOxJH — Daman Rangoola (@damanr) March 2, 2023

Final: PHX 105, CHA 91

Booker: 37-7-6, 15-26 FG

Durant: 23 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Blk, 10-15 FG

Ayton: 16-16-4, 7-10 FG

Oubre: 26-9-6, 9-24 FG



Fun stat: The Phoenix Suns have never lost with Kevin Durant — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) March 2, 2023

Devin Booker tonight:

37 PTS - 6 REB - 7 AST - 57% FG



Kevin Durant tonight:

23 PTS - 6 REB - 2 AST - 66% FG



Superstar duo. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sRDtAvrlG5 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 2, 2023

This is what it’s like playing next to Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/PYt1XubIMZ — Suns Are Better (@SunsAreBetter) March 2, 2023

Kevin Durant: “Yeah, it was fun.”



Devin Booker: "It was fun. I’ll tell you that."



Deandre Ayton: "It was real fun. I'm not going to lie."



Feels good to be a Suns fan. pic.twitter.com/npHWmG5vwF — Suns Are Better (@SunsAreBetter) March 2, 2023

Durant-Ayton pick & roll action



Unguardable filth pic.twitter.com/Hbp3Nuf2EU — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) March 2, 2023

Kevin Durant is just like, on the Suns now. Lmao. — Scott Howard (@ScottHoward42) March 2, 2023

Yes, Kevin Durant is really on the Suns.

