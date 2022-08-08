NBA Twitter reacts to Kevin Durant’s demands for Joe Tsai

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nicholas Schwartz
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Brooklyn Nets
    Brooklyn Nets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kevin Durant
    Kevin Durant
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Steve Nash
    Steve Nash
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kyrie Irving
    Kyrie Irving
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • DeAndre Jordan
    DeAndre Jordan
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jarrett Allen
    Jarrett Allen
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Caris LeVert
    Caris LeVert
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Monumental change is likely coming to the Brooklyn Nets’ organization, whether Kevin Durant stays or is finally traded.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Monday that in a meeting with Nets governor Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his desire to be traded – unless Tsai fires both head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks.

Nash had been heavily criticized by fans and by analysts in the media following a first-round sweep at the hands of the Celtics, though Durant has been publicly supportive of Nash to this point. Durant endorsed Nash as the right person to coach the Nets back in April, and said he was “proud of [Nash’s] passion for us.”

Marks, meanwhile, has served as Nets GM since 2016, and made headlines during the offseason by saying the Nets needed a culture change and to build around players “that want to be a part of something bigger than themselves.” To most, that was a direct shot at Nets guard Kyrie Irving.

Here’s what fans and analysts are saying about Durant’s demands:

h

h

1

1

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire

Recommended Stories