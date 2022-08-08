NBA Twitter reacts to Kevin Durant’s demands for Joe Tsai

Monumental change is likely coming to the Brooklyn Nets’ organization, whether Kevin Durant stays or is finally traded.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Monday that in a meeting with Nets governor Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his desire to be traded – unless Tsai fires both head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks.

Nash had been heavily criticized by fans and by analysts in the media following a first-round sweep at the hands of the Celtics, though Durant has been publicly supportive of Nash to this point. Durant endorsed Nash as the right person to coach the Nets back in April, and said he was “proud of [Nash’s] passion for us.”

Marks, meanwhile, has served as Nets GM since 2016, and made headlines during the offseason by saying the Nets needed a culture change and to build around players “that want to be a part of something bigger than themselves.” To most, that was a direct shot at Nets guard Kyrie Irving.

Here’s what fans and analysts are saying about Durant’s demands:

Don’t see any way, if nets were inclined to fire marks to appease Durant, that this gets out. They would fire marks and spin like it was our decision, Durant not involved or just was discussed with him. They’d want the plausible deniability that they don’t bow to KD — Brooklynsbeat (@brooklynsbeat) August 8, 2022

This very explicitly feels like a ridiculous power-play that KD knows Brooklyn cannot and will not accommodate Just hammering the finals nails in the coffin to ensure the Nets take a deal to trade him, even if it isn’t great by their standards — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) August 8, 2022

If you're a GM you always trade for Kevin Durant if given the opportunity. That being said, it is funny to trade for a guy who might tell the owner it's you or him not soon after. — Doug Norrie (@DougNorrie) August 8, 2022

KD is hilarious man he might as well have handed steve nash a mcdonald’s application — todd bonzalez (@doinkpatrol) August 8, 2022

Sean Marks and Steve Nash pulling up to work: pic.twitter.com/eb47eqxfJt — Leb 🦋 (@PlayboiLeb) August 8, 2022

Steve Nash checking Twitter today pic.twitter.com/7bPCui8b4w — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) August 8, 2022

Not sure if Joe Tsai should take advice from the guy who convinced him to pay DeAndre Jordan for $40 million and fire Kenny Atkinson to hire Steve Nash, and then trade Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert and every draft pick possible… — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) August 8, 2022

Kevin Durant to Steve Nash & Sean Marks: pic.twitter.com/nPjZsjPHKz — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) August 8, 2022

The mistake that KD and Kyrie made (and LeBron in LA) was not realizing that being a GM is a full-time job that a star player can't do while also being a star player. Same reason it never works out well when a coach is also the GM. They're both jobs that require full attention. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) August 8, 2022

Summer of 2019: Kevin Durant signs with Sean Marks-led Nets. Summer of 2020: Kevin Durant vouches for Steve Nash. Summer of 2021: Kevin Durant signs $200 million extension with Marks/Nash-led Nets. Summer of 2022: pic.twitter.com/V7D0YxFFyH — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) August 8, 2022

KD and Kyrie ruined one of the most fun teams in the league pic.twitter.com/lXR7KrHqJa — ²² 🌬 (@throughTheA1) August 8, 2022

They fired a good coach for a coach we aren't sure about because the good coach wouldn't play the bad center over the good center who is now an all star and now they're demanding to fire the gm who traded the good center for pennies and now I have a headache https://t.co/FJ76wT3irV — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) August 8, 2022

Get control of your team and trade KD (and Kyrie) @joetsai1999. It’s time. Bring that culture back to Brooklyn. — Audel Del Toro (@CantBeatAudel) August 8, 2022

kevin durant looking at the entire nets organization: pic.twitter.com/OLt7Ogho2b — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) August 8, 2022

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire