NBA Twitter reacts to Kevin Durant rebuking Skip Bayless: ‘I really don’t like u’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nicholas Schwartz
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Daytime sports commentator Skip Bayless has made publicly hating on LeBron James part of his daily routine, and he didn’t miss a chance to put down LeBron on a night where the Lakers weren’t even playing.

After Kevin Durant led a short-handed Brooklyn Nets team to an overtime victory over the Raptors at the Barclays Center, Bayless sent a tweet praising Durant’s performance and asked if LeBron was watching the “Best Player on the Planet” at work.

Durant finished the game with a triple-double, logging 34 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists in 48 minutes as the Nets were reduced to just eight players due to health and safety protocols.

Even though Bayless was lauding him, Durant didn’t seem to appreciate Bayless turning his tweet into an attack on James.

1

1

Recommended Stories