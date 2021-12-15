NBA Twitter reacts to Kevin Durant rebuking Skip Bayless: ‘I really don’t like u’

Daytime sports commentator Skip Bayless has made publicly hating on LeBron James part of his daily routine, and he didn’t miss a chance to put down LeBron on a night where the Lakers weren’t even playing.

After Kevin Durant led a short-handed Brooklyn Nets team to an overtime victory over the Raptors at the Barclays Center, Bayless sent a tweet praising Durant’s performance and asked if LeBron was watching the “Best Player on the Planet” at work.

Durant finished the game with a triple-double, logging 34 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists in 48 minutes as the Nets were reduced to just eight players due to health and safety protocols.

Even though Bayless was lauding him, Durant didn’t seem to appreciate Bayless turning his tweet into an attack on James.

I really don’t like u https://t.co/CdTs4ZReko — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 15, 2021

I really want to know where Skip goes from here. Does he become a KD hater or just pretend this never happened?? — Stephen A. Smith Burner’s Burner (@TheSASBurner) December 15, 2021

Skip been praising KD all year just to have him say “I really don’t like you” pic.twitter.com/VRxTWPF2iK — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) December 15, 2021

You can praise KD without bringing up Bron cmon bruh pic.twitter.com/H3O5Fy8Gv2 — ȶei (@notorioustei) December 15, 2021

Skip waiting outside KD locker room: "Oh you don't like me?" pic.twitter.com/BUiPCRtvWV — Help The Bear 🐻 (@jussspeaking) December 15, 2021

Skip has been praising KD all season just for KD to say he doesn’t like him💀 pic.twitter.com/ZjLeBYGxR0 — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚🔥 (@WadexFlash) December 15, 2021

Talk about how KD hates you — Datfatkid ☘️ (@datfatkid_) December 15, 2021

1

1