NBA Twitter reacts to Kevin Durant dropping 55 points in loss to Hawks
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combining for 86 points would seemingly be a recipe for a runaway Nets victory, but that total wasn’t enough in Atlanta on Saturday night as the Hawks held off Brooklyn for a 122-115 win despite Durant’s career-high 55.
Trae Young led the streaking Hawks with 36 points in a win that reshaped the standings in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks and Nets entered the game with identical 40-37 records, also tied with the Charlotte Hornets, but Brooklyn’s loss dropped the Nets from eighth to 10th in the standings, trailing both Atlanta and Charlotte.
With the Nets now in 10th, they would play Charlotte in the play-in round – but plenty can change in the standings with four regular-season games left to play.
Here is what fans and analysts had to say about Saturday’s game.
49 POINTS pic.twitter.com/QDeQphXAJ8
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 3, 2022
Nets with Kyrie this season:
119.3 offensive rating
118.3 defensive rating
Both numbers would be the highest by any team since the NBA merger. pic.twitter.com/akx9NGOpnn
— StatMuse (@statmuse) April 3, 2022
Kevin Durant is now averaging 30.1 points this season.
Which would count as 2nd in the league if he had played just 3 more games. pic.twitter.com/tr8fbe2SdY
— StatMuse (@statmuse) April 3, 2022
Kevin Durant putting on a performance of the season with the highest of stakes. Has scored the Nets’ last 16 points, now has 44 on 21 shots. 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/7STetAeb6J
— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 3, 2022
Kevin Durant set a new career high tonight with 55 points, including a career-high 8 made threes.
Durant (3) and Kyrie Irving (4) now have seven 50-point games for the Nets, as many as every other player in Nets NBA franchise history combined. pic.twitter.com/xT4ZlvF6Ue
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 3, 2022
KD and Kevin Durant vs the Hawks pic.twitter.com/LOom485zO0
— ȶei (@notorioustei) April 3, 2022
The Hawks’ defense for Kevin Durant this 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/4CnDSM49RO
— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 3, 2022
Games with 30+ points, 10+ assists this season:
19 — Trae Young
18
17
16
15
14
13
12
11
10
9 — Luka Doncic
8
7 — James Harden pic.twitter.com/AKTjUywVrS
— StatMuse (@statmuse) April 3, 2022
Trae Young is better than your favorite point guard sadly
— SportsTalkATL Jake 🦦 (@cantguardjake) April 3, 2022
TRAE YOUNG IN THE CLUTCH 🥶pic.twitter.com/EVThdnncAH
— Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) April 3, 2022
