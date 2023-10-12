NBA Twitter reacts to Kelly Oubre Jr., preseason Sixers falling to Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers are now halfway through their preseason schedule after they fell to the Boston Celtics 112-101 at home on Wednesday night. The Sixers have faced the Celtics in both preseason games as they continue to prepare for the upcoming season.

While Philadelphia has some issues on the defensive end that need to be ironed out before the season begins, they did receive a bright spot in the form of Kelly Oubre Jr. off their bench. The veteran out of Kansas poured in 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting and he knocked down four triples in the performance. If the Sixers get that consistently out of Oubre Jr., then that is going to be a big help.

Along with Oubre Jr.’s nice night, the Sixers received 17 points out of Tyrese Maxey amd 10 points each out of De’Anthony Melton, Jaden Springer, and Paul Reed.

NBA Twitter gave their best reactions to Oubre Jr. and the Sixers in the preseason loss:

Kelly Oubre Jr. was on 🔥 from deep in the first half! He's got 16 PTS on 5/5 FG. pic.twitter.com/J5EdNiTlpE — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 12, 2023

Kelly Oubre Jr. looking SPLASHY in his perfect first half thus far (10 mins): 11 PTS / 3-3 3fg / 2-2 FT / 1 BLK — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) October 11, 2023

Kelly Oubre Jr. checks in and is immediately the primary defender on Jrue Holiday. He’s playing the three next to Maxey and Melton. — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) October 11, 2023

This is the dynamic with Tyrese Maxey, the scoring is going to open the playmaking up. Right to the pull up from 3 vs. drop. Now he attacks, forces help and kicks to Oubre for 3. pic.twitter.com/1fYT2scwiV — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) October 11, 2023

Zero hesitation from Tyrese Maxey, reading the defense and taking what they give. Reject for a layup, gets to his spot and pulls up. Interesting to see Boston work to mix in Porzingis getting to the level in P&R, have to be able to blend that in as the season goes on. pic.twitter.com/5FIRswyfPO — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) October 11, 2023

Tyrese Maxey is going to put up some big numbers this season. — Michael K-B (@therealmikekb) October 11, 2023

Paul Reed making playspic.twitter.com/mhwRZ4PF7Z — Michael K-B (@therealmikekb) October 12, 2023

Jaden Springer with an impressive self-created bucket after isolating against Al Horford in the half-court — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) October 11, 2023

Kelly Oubre Jr minimum contract such a steal for 76ers — Jalin Cedar (@JalinCedar) October 12, 2023

Kelly Oubre Jr. is definitely on the 6th Man of the Year watchlist. https://t.co/7nQnBqrzAU — Jon Metler (@JonMetler) October 12, 2023

The @sixers fall to the Celtics 112-101 to drop to 0-2 on the preseason. Sixers Leaders:

Kelly Oubre Jr.- 18 pts

Tyrese Maxey- 17 pts

Paul Reed, De'Anthony Melton, Jaden Springer- 10 pts Next up: Monday 10/16 in Brooklyn against the Nets — 975TheFanatic (@975TheFanatic) October 12, 2023

