NBA Twitter reacts to Kelly Oubre Jr., preseason Sixers falling to Celtics

Ky Carlin
·3 min read

The Philadelphia 76ers are now halfway through their preseason schedule after they fell to the Boston Celtics 112-101 at home on Wednesday night. The Sixers have faced the Celtics in both preseason games as they continue to prepare for the upcoming season.

While Philadelphia has some issues on the defensive end that need to be ironed out before the season begins, they did receive a bright spot in the form of Kelly Oubre Jr. off their bench. The veteran out of Kansas poured in 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting and he knocked down four triples in the performance. If the Sixers get that consistently out of Oubre Jr., then that is going to be a big help.

Along with Oubre Jr.’s nice night, the Sixers received 17 points out of Tyrese Maxey amd 10 points each out of De’Anthony Melton, Jaden Springer, and Paul Reed.

NBA Twitter gave their best reactions to Oubre Jr. and the Sixers in the preseason loss:

