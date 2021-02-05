NBA Twitter reacts to Kelly Oubre’s career-high 40 points in Golden State’s win over Dallas

Golden State Warriors guard Kelly Oubre Jr. made the NBA community forget about his slow start in Golden State, at least for tonight. In nearly every statistical category, the 2020-2021 season has been a struggle for the first-year Warrior. Perhaps no area of the 6-foot-7 scorer’s game has been more of a letdown than his perimeter shooting through 21 games in the Bay Area.

Any of those letdowns were momentarily tossed out the window in Golden State’s 147-116 win over Dallas that lifted the Warriors to 12-10 on the year.

Oubre led the Warriors with a career-night, going 7-10 from beyond the arc to finish with 40 points. He ended up a scorching 14-21 from the field and scored more points than in his three previous games combined. Most importantly, the sixth-year pro’s efforts propelled the Warriors to a massive western conference road win against a Dallas team that was firmly expected to be in the playoff picture. The 40-piece is a career-best for the Kansas product, and drew reaction from all across the association on social media.

Oubre sets a new career-high with 40 points

Oubre meets Boban at the rim.

Here is a look at what the NBA community thought of a career-high night for the Warriors swingman:

The Warriors Twitter account gave us an inside look at Kelly's thoughts immediately after the win:

https://twitter.com/warriors/status/1357529850517610499

The NBA national media took notice:

https://twitter.com/davidaldridgedc/status/1357527575069884416 https://twitter.com/MarcJSpears/status/1357526215754539010

Local Warriors media had been waiting for this all year:

https://twitter.com/antonin_org/status/1357524807487733760 https://twitter.com/DrewShiller/status/1357513022214987776

How did Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry react?

https://twitter.com/DrewShiller/status/1357531443891683333 https://twitter.com/DrewShiller/status/1357535275489058822

Fans also sounded off:

https://twitter.com/SASBurnerAcct/status/1357525743861907456 https://twitter.com/ComplexSports/status/1357516722320924673

https://twitter.com/NBAMemes/status/1357527886140350465 https://twitter.com/AndyKHLiu/status/1357503972697796609

https://twitter.com/iam_johnw/status/1357525755081748482 https://twitter.com/DrGuru_/status/1357524883308228608 https://twitter.com/Dubs408/status/1357525683115749377