NBA Twitter reacts to Josh Giddey becoming youngest player in NBA history to record triple-double

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey made history in the team’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks as he became the youngest player to record a triple-double in NBA history. Giddey, who is 19 years and 84 days old, surpasses Charlotte Hornet’s guard LaMelo Ball’s record of 19 years and 140 days.

Giddey finished with 17 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds in 36 minutes. The rookie guard was close a couple of times this season to getting the record but was always a few stats away from getting it. He finally gets it on the second day of 2022 as he makes his return from the health and safety protocols.

Let’s take a look at how NBA Twitter reacted to the news:

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Josh Giddey has become the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, surpassing LaMelo Ball’s record. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 3, 2022

Josh Giddey has set the NBA record for youngest player to record a triple-double 📊 pic.twitter.com/N2crL4TkVi — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 3, 2022

Josh Giddey is putting on a passing clinic and is coming close to doing a thing but I won’t mention the thing so as to not jinx the thing. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) January 3, 2022

history❤️I love my team — josh giddey (@joshgiddey) January 3, 2022

Josh Giddey last game: 0/10/10, first double-double without points in 50 years. Josh Giddey tonight: 17/13/14, youngest player ever with a triple-double. What a unique player. pic.twitter.com/vyqi7uZY3p — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 3, 2022

HISTORY FOR JOSH GIDDEY 🌟 Bring me a … triple double! pic.twitter.com/DPzxMmcxHU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 3, 2022

Josh Giddey has his first career triple-double, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to record one. Previously it was Lamelo Ball, with Giddey about three months younger than when Ball did it last season. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 3, 2022

At 19 years, 84 days Josh Giddey becomes the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double. He surpasses his former @NBL mate LaMelo Ball who previously held the record at 19 years, 140 days. #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/9fthMoidnJ — THE UNCONTESTED PODCAST (@The_Uncontested) January 3, 2022

Giddey was awesome tonight. would love to see him at point more even with Shai out there. feel like u can move SGA into a combo guard role and he’d still be brilliant, something he’s already done when in LA. Giddey thriving will relieve SGA’s floor general burden. what do i know. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 3, 2022

Youngest player with a triple-double: 19y, 84d — Josh Giddey

19y, 140d — LaMelo Ball

19y, 317d — Markelle Fultz

19y, 327d — Luka Doncic They are the only 19 year-olds with a triple-double in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/bEtooFkNnq — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 3, 2022

Aaron Wiggins on if he knew Giddey was one rebound away from a triple double with the most unsurprising answer ever: “Uhhh.. no. (Laughs). I heard the crowd and I immediately knew.” He says he went right up to Josh and said “my fault.” pic.twitter.com/w9PT3WjN4T — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) January 3, 2022

Josh Giddey on his historic triple double: “It’s cool. I’ll enjoy it for the night. But a win is better for me than an individual stat.” Gonna have to hard disagree with you on this one, Josh. pic.twitter.com/aq2cST9nil — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) January 3, 2022

Josh Giddey is now only 192 triple doubles behind Russell Westbrook. — Jon Hamm (@JonMHamm) January 3, 2022

OKC is still Triple-Double City as far as I’m concerned. Historic night for @joshgiddey. At 19 years & 84 days, Giddey became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double. pic.twitter.com/T2jwbBsdr7 — Boomtown Hoops (@BoomtownHoops) January 3, 2022

The YOUNGEST to ever record a triple-double 👏 @joshgiddey pic.twitter.com/vyFmHT9pvJ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 3, 2022

Josh Giddey is the youngest player in NBA history to lead all players in points, rebounds and assists in a game. The only other player to do it as a teenager is Luka Doncic (h/t @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/Z4QU4T9sdT — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 3, 2022

And 17 points on 16 shots — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) January 3, 2022

Kid makes history. 🤷‍♂️ My only reasoning for this tweet is his Xlarge pepperoni must be running late. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/mUX4j0moZc — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) January 3, 2022

