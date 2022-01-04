NBA Twitter reacts to Jordan Poole’s huge game off the bench, Steph Curry’s off night

On a night when Steph Curry was struggling mightily, the Warriors got all the backcourt scoring they needed thanks to a monster performance from Jordan Poole off the bench in a 115-108 win over the Heat.

In just his second game back from a two-week stint in health and safety protocol, Poole played the role of ultimate sixth man, scoring 32 points on just 17 shots in 26 minutes of action. Poole shot 12-of-17 from the floor, including 5-of-9 from long range.

Curry, however, had one of his worst shooting nights of the year. One year to the day after he cooked the Portland Trail Blazers for a career-high 62, Curry was held to single-digits against the Heat, finishing with just nine points on 3-of-17 shooting. Curry went 1-of-10 from deep, his worst shooting percentage from 3-point range this season.

Here’s what fans and analysts were saying about Monday’s win.

Jordan Poole tonight: 32 PTS

5 AST

12-17 FG

5-9 3P That’s the most points by a Warriors off the bench since Ian Clark in 2017. pic.twitter.com/sN3h422mW1 — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 4, 2022

Jordan Poole is just so dynamic and fun to watch. pic.twitter.com/bY6uoyEXgP — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) January 4, 2022

Poole and Wiggins development has been truly unbelievable. My God, it’s gonna be nuts when Klay gets back. — AJ King (@allday__ajking) January 4, 2022

And then Draymond Green joined Curry and Thompson. All three shooting together. Quite a sight. pic.twitter.com/TH5OqPiO24 — John Dickinson (@JDJohnDickinson) January 4, 2022

DAAAAAAMN JORDAN POOLE 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/mS6Dv3Mz9e — First Team (@FirstTeam101) January 4, 2022

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole chose violence today. — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) January 4, 2022

We got Jordan Poole coming off the bench to cook other teams’ 2nd units when Steph and Klay sit 😭😭 scary hours — ً (@StephRevengeSZN) January 4, 2022

Imagine Steph Curry going 3/17 a season ago. Would've been down 15. New season, different team. Poole with 32 off the bench. — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) January 4, 2022

Draymond swat. J Poole throw down. MSU and Michigan in the house 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/K8RjtBpad7 — AJ King (@allday__ajking) January 4, 2022

32 points on 12/17 shooting. Jordan Poole stepped up big tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/njImFfim5W — Optimistic Warriors Fan (@GoIdenState) January 4, 2022

Steph Curry had a total of 9 points today. LeBron hasn’t had a single digit scoring game in over 🤔🤔🤔 lost count. He holds the record for most consecutive games with scoring in double figures in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/OPgJwxVTzi — LeBron’s IQ (@emanuelgodina) January 4, 2022

What's crazy about Steph Curry's month long "slump" is that his game log still looks like this and the Warriors are still getting wins. Calm down folks. pic.twitter.com/JcxmDxPUwq — Jack Hubert (@JackHubertSucks) January 4, 2022

Curry with a Klay type game pic.twitter.com/BdZbuS0PfG — vid (@its_vid) January 4, 2022

Love it or hate it, this is part of the Steph Curry experience. I choose to embrace it. — 𝗱𝗿𝗲 (@OnBallSteph) January 4, 2022

