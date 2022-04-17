NBA Twitter reacts to Jordan Poole’s electric performance in Game 1 of playoffs vs. Nuggets

Although Steph Curry made his highly-anticipated return to the court in game one of the playoffs after missing the final 12-games of the regular season, the Jordan Poole show rolled on in game one.

The third-year guard shined in his postseason debut against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, scoring a game-high 30 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the floor and 5-of-7 from beyond the arc. Poole added three assists and a board in 30 minutes. Poole set the tone for the Warriors throughout the contest, whether it was hitting long-distance jumpers or acrobatic buckets at the rim.

Klay Thompson heated up early for the Warriors, tallying 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the floor. The Splash Brother also drilled five triples on 10 attempts from long-distance as the Warriors cruised to a 123-107 victory.

With the Warriors rolling to a near blowout, Curry played only 22 minutes in his first action since March 16. In his appearance off the bench, the two-time Most Valuable Player recorded 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting from the floor with four assists and three boards.

While he made an impact on the box score with 25 points, 10 boards and six assists, it was clear reigning Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic was frustrated on Saturday night. Jokic was swarmed by Draymond Green and Kevon Looney’s relentless defense throughout the contest.

After Golden State grabbed a 1-0 lead in the series behind Poole’s breakout performance, the NBA community on Twitter exploded with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Saturday night.

When you talk about the future of the NBA, and mention some of the top young players in the league, Jordan Poole’s name needs to be mentioned. — Tommy Call III (@tommy_III) April 17, 2022

One huge aspect of the game that may have gone under the radar: Draymond’s back appeared to hold up very well taking on the defensive load of guarding Jokic; something a lot of folks were concerned about upon his first several games back from injury. — Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. (@DrNiravPandya) April 17, 2022

History for Jordan Poole 🎯 pic.twitter.com/0MeyF2whUz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 17, 2022

Game 1 in the books.

How we feelin', #DubNation? pic.twitter.com/1mKmqcodZx — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 17, 2022

Poole was a Star in his Playoff debut. Klay reminded the world who Playoff Klay is. Steph came back and only started to show us what that means. The Warriors won in a blow out. Incredible Saturday night. — Warriors Huddle (@WarriorsHuddle) April 17, 2022

