NBA Twitter reacts to Jonathan Kuminga’s appearance in NBA Rising Stars Game

With Indiana Pacers rookie Chris Duarte ruled out for Friday’s game, Jonathan Kuminga got the call to represent the Golden State Warriors at the Rising Stars Game in Cleveland for All-Star weekend.

However, Kuminga’s appearance at All-Star weekend was quick and quiet. With the new mini-tournament format for the Rising Stars Game, Kuninga’s Team Payton was eliminated in the first round by Cade Cunningham and Team Barry.

Despite throwing down a flurry of highlight-reel dunks for the Warriors during the regular season, Kuminga wasn’t able to show off his bounce on the national stage in Cleveland on Friday night. Kuminga tallied just two points on 1-of-4 shooting from the field with an assist for Team Payton. The No. 7 overall pick from the 2021 NBA draft missed both of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Following Kuminga’s appearance in the Rising Stars Game, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with a flurry of different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Friday night.

Bummed the NBA world didn’t get to see what many #Warriors fans have been seeing lately with the rise of Jonathan Kuminga. Only 2 pts on 1-4 FG in his short Rising Stars appearance. He should be in Saturday’s dunk contest. — Tommy Call III (@tommy_III) February 19, 2022

Kuminga's team, Team Payton, falls to Team Barry, 50-48. And that's it for the Warriors rookie, who had 2 points on 1-for-4 shooting (0-for-2 from 3). — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) February 19, 2022

Kuminga gets on the board 💪pic.twitter.com/6qgVDRdaeF — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 19, 2022

Tough start at Rising Stars for Jonathan Kuminga, who's 0-for-3 from the field (0-for-2 from 3). — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) February 19, 2022

KUMINGA THINK HE KLAY 😭😭 ATTACK THE BASKET BRO — DE🅿️RESSED WARRIORS FAN (@GoIdenState) February 19, 2022

GIVE KUMINGA THE BALL — DE🅿️RESSED WARRIORS FAN (@GoIdenState) February 19, 2022

Where is johnathan kuminga 😠 — Denver📈 (@doubledworth) February 19, 2022

JoKu getting his country mentioned. Y'all have no idea what this means to Africans lmao https://t.co/zYJ2Ek5Zkh — Beke (@BK9419) February 19, 2022

This is a Jonathan Kuminga stan account for the next hour.#CloroxRisingStars — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 19, 2022

We all agree that Jonathan Kuminga has the brightest future out of everyone in the Rising Stars game right? — Guru (@DrGuru_) February 19, 2022

Kuminga probably on the court asking where the split action at — Alex (@dbs408) February 19, 2022

We got our first Jonathan Kuminga bucket of the night, folks. Scottie Barnes sets the screen for Kuminga to get the switch onto Jae'Sean Tate, who's not *really* that much of a mismatch. Kuminga has trouble backing him down, but he has a height advantage so he just turns around. pic.twitter.com/ipjvQGrxQg — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) February 19, 2022

Kuminga settling for the three. Take your man off the dribble bruh lmao — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) February 19, 2022

