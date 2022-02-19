NBA Twitter reacts to Jonathan Kuminga’s appearance in NBA Rising Stars Game

Tommy Call
·3 min read
With Indiana Pacers rookie Chris Duarte ruled out for Friday’s game, Jonathan Kuminga got the call to represent the Golden State Warriors at the Rising Stars Game in Cleveland for All-Star weekend.

However, Kuminga’s appearance at All-Star weekend was quick and quiet. With the new mini-tournament format for the Rising Stars Game, Kuninga’s Team Payton was eliminated in the first round by Cade Cunningham and Team Barry.

Despite throwing down a flurry of highlight-reel dunks for the Warriors during the regular season, Kuminga wasn’t able to show off his bounce on the national stage in Cleveland on Friday night. Kuminga tallied just two points on 1-of-4 shooting from the field with an assist for Team Payton. The No. 7 overall pick from the 2021 NBA draft missed both of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Following Kuminga’s appearance in the Rising Stars Game, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with a flurry of different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Friday night.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

