NBA Twitter reacts to Jonathan Kuminga’s 26 point performance in Warriors’ loss vs. Raptors

To end a four-game east coast road swing, the Golden State Warriors were without several playmakers on Saturday against the Toronto Raptors.

Without players like Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors leaned on a group of young players on the second leg of a road back-to-back.

For the first time in his career, Jonathan Kuminga drew a start in Steve Kerr’s lineup. While the Raptors’ surged to a 119-100 win over the Warriors, Kuminga made the most of his opportunity with an increased role.

The No. 7 overall pick impressed in a big way, scoring a career-high 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field with two assists, two steals and a rebound in 36 minutes.

On his way to a career night, Kuminga showed why he was drafted in the lottery. Along with displaying power and athleticism while bursting through the lane to the bucket, the 19-year-old also showed off his jumper, drilling four triples on six attempts from beyond the arc.

Although the shorthanded Warriors dropped a loss to end the road trip, Kuminga’s performance in a featured role was a positive takeaway.

Coming off the bench, fellow rookie Moses Moody tallied double-figures against the Raptors. The Arkansas Razorback product notched 11 points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field with eight rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes.

After Kuminga’s performance in Golden State’s 119-100 loss, the NBA community on Twitter weighed in with different reactions. Here is a look at what fans and analysts were saying about Kuminga, Moody and the Warriors on Saturday.

The post originally appeared on Warriors Wire. Follow Warriors Wire on Facebook and Twitter.

Jonathan Kuminga tonight: 26 points (career-high)

2 steals (career-high)

9-15 FG (career-high)

4-6 3P (career high) Future star. — Antonin (@antonin_org) December 19, 2021

Jonathan Kuminga shot 4-of-6 on 3s (1 miss was an end-of-quarter heave) against TOR. Here's a clip comparing before and after. You can see the process of him trying to gain a sense of repeatability and consistency. Noticeably more of a consistent arc and trajectory tonight. pic.twitter.com/rwHCDhFE6z — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) December 19, 2021

I’m so happy that Scottie Barnes is my future franchise player but MAAN Jonathan Kuminga is making me proud. He is 19 years old. He will be one of the ELITE of this class in a few years #Warriors #RTZ #Raptors — #OG3 (@christodafur) December 19, 2021

Still don't see any reasons why Jonathan Kuminga won't be seeing some more minutes come playoff push. Already in a good spot physically for somebody that young, has a lot more polish than given credit for. #DubNation Looks to have a building block — Charlie Walter (@CharlieWalterTV) December 19, 2021

Jonathan Kuminga first career start: 26 PTS

9-15 FG

4-6 3P pic.twitter.com/WwdbbyZw3N — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 19, 2021

Back to back buckets from Jonathan Kuminga, first in the post on Scottie Barnes, and then driving into a two-handed dunk past Chris Boucher pic.twitter.com/VlftunoDyu — Kelly O'Meara Morales (@_itskellyo) December 19, 2021

Jonathan Kuminga is just as intriguing as the day he was drafted. In the first quarter tonight, he has already had a couple flashes of athleticism where you're like, "OK, this guy is going to be a stud." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) December 19, 2021

Top Rookies on Sat Cade Cunningham, 21 pts, 7 reb, 11 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk Scottie Barnes, 21 pts, 8 reb, 6 ast David Duke Jr., 18 pts, 14 reb, 1 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk Josh Giddey, 8 pts, 18 reb, 10 ast Jonathan Kuminga, 27 pts, 1 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl, 4-6 3P — Chad Ford (@chadfordinsider) December 19, 2021

Jonathan Kuminga with the two-hand rim-rocker 💥 Watch @warriors and Raptors on NBA League Pass now: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/iFUVc6cLv6 — NBA (@NBA) December 19, 2021

At 19 years and 73 days old, Jonathan Kuminga had 26 points and 4 3-pointers against the Raptors. The only player to have 25+ points and 4 3-pointers in a game at a younger age is LeBron James. — Matt Williams (@StatsWilliams) December 19, 2021

Even if this game isn't close, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga clearly understand the assignment. Both of the Warriors rookies are aggressively looking for their shot. — Marc Delucchi (@maddelucchi) December 19, 2021

At the start of the draft process, there was no way Jonathan Kuminga was going to be available at No. 7 The talent was always there. Now it’s clear he really could get serious playoff minutes when it matters — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) December 19, 2021

Jonathan Kuminga tonight: 26 Points

2 Assists

2 Steals

60% FG

4 Threes Bright future. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rFV3Jo4sa2 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 19, 2021

Some big rookie games tonight 🔥 Jonathan Kuminga: 26 PTS, 4/6 3PT

Cade Cunningham: 21 PTS, 11 AST

Scottie Barnes: 21 PTS, 8 REB

Franz Wagner: 14 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST

David Duke Jr. : 18 PTS, 14 REB

Josh Giddey: 8 PTS, 18 REB, 10 AST pic.twitter.com/TZfHaqiER6 — BasketballNews.com (@basketbllnews) December 19, 2021

Jonathan Kuminga is the future and the future is bright. — Arden Independence Cravalho (@a_cravalho) December 19, 2021

Great to see the Warriors rookies get big minutes tonight. Jonathan Kuminga had a big night: 26 pts, 1 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl, 4-6 3P Moses Moody was solid: 11 pts, 8 reb, 3 ast, 1 blk, 2-8 3P Top 9 picks in the 2021 Draft all have a chance to be special. — Chad Ford (@chadfordinsider) December 19, 2021

Raptors-Warriors is another reminder; this is one of the best rookie classes in recent memory. Scottie Barnes is getting whatever he wants out there, and Golden State's got a good one in Jonathan Kuminga. Crazy to think they've got the luxury of easing the guy in. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 19, 2021

Speaking of Jonathan Kuminga –he has some bounce to him. pic.twitter.com/Zi52BZkYPF — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) December 19, 2021

Jonathan Kuminga is the future. — Drew 🕺🏼 (@RaidersMane) December 19, 2021

Another awesome pass from Jonathan Kuminga, this time as the post man in a split set. Probably a goaltend here but… pic.twitter.com/Xjw6VCCGfq — Kelly O'Meara Morales (@_itskellyo) December 19, 2021

Jonathan Kuminga stole Steph Curry’s 3 point shooting efficiency — Klay Thompson's Burner (@iKlayThompson) December 19, 2021

Jonathan Kuminga and Scottie Barnes both showed tonight that they are SPECIAL. — Esfandiar | Es (@JustEsBaraheni) December 19, 2021

Immediate impact from Jonathan Kuminga, on both ends. — Antonin (@antonin_org) December 14, 2021

Player of the game: Jonathan Kuminga 26 points on 9/15 shooting and 4/6 from 3 🔥 The future. #DubNation pic.twitter.com/Of75CA56FY — Golden Gate Hoops (@GoIdenGateHoops) December 19, 2021

We got what we wanted to see from Jonathan Kuminga tonight: ✅ 26 PTS

✅ 9-15 FG

✅ 4-6 3PT#DubNation pic.twitter.com/CArSa9ja6Q — The Hoops Crowd (@thehoopscrowd) December 19, 2021

Tonight’s Gucci Belt goes to Jonathan Kuminga. Impressive game. — (Cousin) Greg Lacob (@greglacob) December 19, 2021

Turns out not playing six of the top seven players in your rotation can hurt a team, as the Warriors are showing. Raps lead the ghost Warriors 27-12 with 3 m left in 1Q. Also: Jonathan Kuminga gets above the rim very, very quickly. Wow. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) December 19, 2021

jonathan kuminga is giannis when he learns how can take 3 threes a game at an alright efficiency i’ve seen the light. — raj 🐧 (@dmoIenoir) December 19, 2021

Jonathan Kuminga!🔥 That's it, that's the tweet! — Lionel (@The_dude_leon) December 19, 2021

jonathan kuminga tonight: 36 minutes

26 points (career high)

2 assists (career high)

1 rebound

2 steals (career high)

9-15 FG (career high)

4-6 3P (career high)

4-6 FT impressive performance, the future is very bright for the 19 year old — blessed warriors fan (@FanHeartbroken) December 19, 2021

Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga talks about getting the most minutes in a game so far and he talks about his season so far. #DubNation #GSWvsTOR pic.twitter.com/xnbk0EjOPX — Bay Area Sports HQ (@BayAreaSportsHQ) December 19, 2021

With 26 points, Jonathan Kuminga became the first #Warriors rookie to score 25+ in his first NBA start since Chris Wright vs. San Antonio (4/26/12). (h/t @WarriorsPR @EliasSports) — Evan Webeck (@EvanWebeck) December 19, 2021

If Jonathan Kuminga is as good as he looked tonight… The Warriors are terrifying. — Garion Thorne (@GarionThorne) December 19, 2021

Warriors didn’t play Curry & 3 other starters tonight and were thumped by Toronto. They were led in scoring by 19 year old rookie Jonathan Kuminga who had 26. He was 9 of 15, 4 of 6 from 3 & always plays great D. Reminds me of Kawhi Leonard & is getting better & better each day ! — Dave Shoemaker (@Coachdaveshoe) December 19, 2021

Jonathan Kuminga throws it down! Game of the Week is presented by @Bell. pic.twitter.com/ehMNJTaTcj — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) December 19, 2021

Jonathan Kuminga is going to be a problem very soon.

Really good player — Dzo Lali (@Amegaxi) December 19, 2021

Kuminga makes it look easy 🤩 pic.twitter.com/aNmdFwPDRx — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 19, 2021

Steve Kerr on Jonathan Kuminga's performance: "A dynamic athlete. Powerful, explosive, can get downhill. Great to see him knock down threes… he has to get more than one rebound… had 6 turnovers. Showed how talented he is, how high his ceiling is." — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) December 19, 2021

Kuminga. You can see it. He’s going to be a major problem for the NBA in 2 years. #Warriors pic.twitter.com/3aVdGo5mBt — Damon Bruce (@DamonBruce) December 19, 2021

Kuminga’s got the goods to be special. It’s just everything else. Piece it together one by one — Ulcerative Cloutitis (@tony__yh) December 19, 2021

Kuminga hits his fourth 3-pointer of the game 👏 pic.twitter.com/BglDkcGjvI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 19, 2021

