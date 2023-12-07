NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid’s 50-point game: ‘MVP favorite?’
Joel Embiid went off in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 131-126 win over the Wizards in Washington.
He finished the game with a season-high 50 points, to go along with 13 rebounds and seven assists.
Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to his latest performance in the capital.
JOEL EMBIID TONIGHT:
50 POINTS
12 REBOUNDS
7 ASSISTS
68% FG pic.twitter.com/e30e4p787U
— NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 7, 2023
When you touch Embiid pic.twitter.com/KpcegBWrjk
— D€€Z¥ ⓧ (@D0z_M4n_D4rk) December 7, 2023
embiid dropped 50, luka scored a triple double in one half, desmond bane dropped 49. what a night for the NBA’s greats
— Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) December 7, 2023
Going to sleep knowing Joel Embiid is on my team pic.twitter.com/99Suyn6qNV
— Aidan LaPorta (@AidanLaPorta69) December 7, 2023
I tried to warn y’all
Desmond Bane: 49/6/8
Joel Embiid: 50/13/7
Paolo Banchero: 42/6/1
Luka Doncic: 40/10/11 (in 3Q)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 33/3/6/6
Donovan Mitchell: 35/7/6
Mikal Bridges: 32/5/6 https://t.co/3cdXlkEhv6
— 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) December 7, 2023
Joel Embiid gave his jersey to his dad after the 50-piece ❤️
(via @sixers)pic.twitter.com/igyUfhnPOG
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 7, 2023
This season is the best Joel Embiid has ever played.
— Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) December 7, 2023
Is Joel Embiid the MVP favorite again? pic.twitter.com/EE3e8AAuzl
— Guru (@DrGuru_) December 7, 2023
Embiid tonight:
50 PTS
12 REB
7 AST
19-28 FG
Only Kareem and Wilt have more 50-point games by a center. https://t.co/wyWqdz4vtq
— StatMuse (@statmuse) December 7, 2023
Most 50/10/5 Games in NBA:
-Harden (6)
-Embiid (4)
Morey split them up. pic.twitter.com/GmgmLGk0BI
— Sai (@LeGoatedOne) December 7, 2023
Name one signature Embiid playoff moment I’ll wait
— Honest KD Fan (11-6) (@TrolledByKD) December 7, 2023
Joel Embiid is now averaging 33.1 PPG and is well on his way to a third consecutive scoring title
You don’t have to like him, but he’s one of the greatest scorers in NBA history pic.twitter.com/3MH7oBqD8F
— Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) December 7, 2023
Joel Embiid, as Tyrese Maxey likes to say, is good at basketball
Recap @PHLY_Sportshttps://t.co/YQV5pImLX4
— Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) December 7, 2023
JOEL EMBIID IS RIDICULOUS.
50 PTS
12 REB
7 AST
68% FG
50% 3PT
Back-to-back MVP?? 👀pic.twitter.com/4ydoFYsHti
— HEIR (@Heir_Company) December 7, 2023
JOEL EMBIID DOMINANCE 😤
50 PTS
12 REB
7 AST pic.twitter.com/p0J2K5km0s
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 7, 2023
Joel Embiid vs the Wizards this year
Nov 6th: 48/11/6/1/1
TODAY: 50/12/7/1/1
The two best regular seasons games of the year for Big Fella 💯
— Swipa (@SwipaCam) December 7, 2023
We’re so lucky to have Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. 🥲
— Brooklyn (@Brookie425) December 7, 2023
Joel Embiid joins Tyrese Maxey, Zach LaVine, and Giannis Antetokounmpo as the only 4 players to have a 50-point game so far this season.
— Daniel Olinger (@dan_olinger) December 7, 2023
50 burger for Embiid, and they have needed all of them.
— Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) December 7, 2023
A 50-piece for Joel Embiid to go with 12 boards and seven assists. 19-28 from the field. My goodness
— Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) December 7, 2023
death, taxes, and joel embiid dropping a merciless 50 on washington
— Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) December 7, 2023
Joel Embiid is a generational regular season player.
— Hana (@HanaHoops) December 7, 2023