NBA Twitter reacts to James Harden’s four-point performance in Nets’ sixth straight loss

The Brooklyn Nets are struggling without Kevin Durant. Brooklyn has now lost a league-high six games in a row and has fallen to the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-22 record.

The last one came last night against the Kings with James Harden having one of his worst performances as a Net. He scored just four points while shooting 2 of 11 from the field.

NBA Twitter reacted to Harden’s performance in the fashion you would expect:

James Harden with zero free-throws vs. the Kings pic.twitter.com/2STawgJysS — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) February 3, 2022

James Harden had more turnovers (6) than points (4) tonight.#ScaryHours — 𝗱𝗿𝗲 (@OnBallSteph) February 3, 2022

James Harden since the pandemic pic.twitter.com/DPYvWX6Q4P — Play 2 Win❗️ (@TEFLONRIQUE1) February 3, 2022

Imagine if Russ had the game James Harden just did against Sacramento. Wouldn’t hear the end of it lol — SWISHOUT (@swishout) February 3, 2022

If the 76ers’ offer for James Harden is on the table before the trade deadline, the Nets should at least listen. Ben Simmons and Seth Curry would be an acceptable return, considering what James Harden has given you this year. — Alec Sturm (@Alec_Sturm) February 3, 2022

The Nets lost 112-101 to Sacramento. They had Kyrie Irving and James Harden. The Nets have lost 6 straight games. pic.twitter.com/YozS4fh3Cv — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 3, 2022

Someone on the Nets needs to challenge James Harden right now. — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) February 3, 2022

This nets space questioning James Harden’s effort and praising Kyrie’s when he’s played 5 games is hilarious and comedy and they have no idea — dillon 💫 (@LeDillonX) February 3, 2022

If Kevin Durant manages to win a title with James Harden as his best teammate, it will be one of the greatest accomplishments in sports history. — Guru (@DrGuru_) February 3, 2022

