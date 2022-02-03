NBA Twitter reacts to James Harden’s four-point performance in Nets’ sixth straight loss

Dionysis Aravantinos
·2 min read
In this article:
The Brooklyn Nets are struggling without Kevin Durant. Brooklyn has now lost a league-high six games in a row and has fallen to the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-22 record.

The last one came last night against the Kings with James Harden having one of his worst performances as a Net. He scored just four points while shooting 2 of 11 from the field.

NBA Twitter reacted to Harden’s performance in the fashion you would expect:

