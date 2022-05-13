NBA Twitter reacts to James Harden’s poor night, Sixers’ elimination: ‘That performance requires an investigation’

For the second consecutive year, the Philadelphia 76ers got eliminated in the second round of the playoffs.

Philadelphia lost to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals in six games, with James Harden arguably playing one of the worst playoff series of his career.

Last night, Harden only attempted nine shots in an elimination game, finishing with 11 points. And as you would expect, Twitter had a field day with ‘The Beard’ and the 76ers’ elimination.

James Harden, in a close out game you can't have a performance like that; only take two shots and score no points in the second half? — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 13, 2022

The Philadelphia 76ers have been to the Conference Finals one (1) time since Dr. J retired. — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 13, 2022

The Sixers moved heaven and earth to acquire James Harden because Ben Simmons wouldn’t shoot the ball with the season on the line, only for Harden not to shoot the ball with the season on the line…cold world, man — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) May 13, 2022

Harden and the Sixers heading to Cancun pic.twitter.com/ZRjp0rfyuV — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 13, 2022

Points in the 2nd half tonight: 0 — Ben Simmons

0 — James Harden pic.twitter.com/Ff7YziHPHp — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 13, 2022

James Harden is 32 going on 42. Even worse, he just doesn't CARE. He's made tons of $$$ and knows somebody will pay him tons more. He's got his MVP. He's Top 75. Championships never were his thing. Hides under playoff pressure. Supremely skilled nightmare. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 13, 2022

Joel Embiid on James Harden: "Obviously, I'm sure since we got him, everybody expected the Houston James Harden, but that's not who he is anymore. He's more of a playmaker. I thought, at times, as with all of us, could've been more aggressive." pic.twitter.com/DGf7cXqfoH — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) May 13, 2022

James Harden typically no-showed in the second half of this closeout game. Now he's mostly just another Jim Harden. Ben Simmons eventually will make this trade look so phoolish for Philly. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 13, 2022

In 30 years people will look at James Harden's stats and wonder why he's not ranked higher all-time, but the people who watched him will know why. — Barry (@BarryOnHere) May 13, 2022

got simmons off the roster just for harden not to shoot with the season on the line. i gotta admit that's pretty funny. — bomani (@bomani_jones) May 13, 2022

James Harden moves to 9-13 in elimination games pic.twitter.com/FoCOWhsAdF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 13, 2022

Embiid after Harden’s debut: "That was probably the most wide-open I've ever been in my career." Embiid tonight: "Everybody expected the Houston James Harden. But that’s not who he is anymore." Honeymoon period over. pic.twitter.com/EIcdNagcR6 — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 13, 2022

Y’all were comparing Harden and Embiid to Shaq and Kobe 😭😭😭 — Guru (@DrGuru_) May 13, 2022

James Harden fell off so bad after the NBA rule changes. — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) May 13, 2022

James Harden attempted only two shots in the second half of Game 6. pic.twitter.com/uBeEaMJDbi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 13, 2022

What team will James Harden want to be traded to next? — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) May 13, 2022

James Harden thinking about all y’all’s mean tweets pic.twitter.com/FNo22qneER — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) May 13, 2022

So who still thinks Harden joining Embiid was a good idea? — J. Michael (@ThisIsJMichael) May 13, 2022

Don’t ever, EVER put James Harden and Dwyane Wade in the same fucking sentence again. — raw✨ (@raweezzyy) May 13, 2022

Remember when everyone was saying that Harden and Embiid was Kobe and Shaq? Don’t y’all ever say that again pic.twitter.com/Hsk8Q1nZyP — Tupac (@TupacAG) May 13, 2022

Ben Simmons and James Harden attempting the same number of second half shots in Philly's last two elimination games was the only way this could have ended. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 13, 2022

James Harden has 0 points in his last two 4th quarters. Ben Simmons had 3 points in his last two 4th quarters with the Sixers. pic.twitter.com/HrUNtzLowQ — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 13, 2022

James Harden on his way to request another trade pic.twitter.com/b4qJTa8cyx — Cody Mallory (@RealCodyMallory) May 13, 2022

the Sixers when Harden asks for a $250 Million supermax extension pic.twitter.com/y3vjvWlpVk — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) May 13, 2022

I hope Doc do get fired!!! He need to be in LA with that Lakers at least he knows the Point/Foward Lebron James is going to be in shape and actually compete. Get him AWAY from Harden please. Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 13, 2022

It’s now been 10 years since Doc Rivers made it out of the 2nd round. In that time, he’s coached Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, and James Harden. — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) May 13, 2022

Sixers: Can we count on you in an elimination game? James Harden: pic.twitter.com/wA12IdqgVE — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 13, 2022

If Harden get paid more than 200 dollars next year I’d be surprised ! 9 shots in a playoff elimination game ? That’s not even trying ! 🤦🏾‍♂️ wow — Famouslos32 (@famouslos32) May 13, 2022

Stephen A Smith’s quick rant on Harden and Doc Rivers W/ Dreams & Nightmares pic.twitter.com/NSSiXTBsvI — Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) May 13, 2022

Fun fact: The Kings have made the Conference Finals more recently than the Sixers. pic.twitter.com/g9EiMd9B3m — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 13, 2022

The 76ers chose Ben Simmons over Jimmy Butler. What could have been… — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 13, 2022

Big summer ahead for the Sixers. I’d be shocked if Doc is back. What’s Harden’s future following this embarrassment? Will Harris be flipped? Can they add shooting with few assets? Does Maxey take another leap? Embiid is 28 and in his prime. Morey must operate with urgency. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 13, 2022

Ben Simmons watching the Sixers demise pic.twitter.com/fGZ6cM8HAr — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 13, 2022

We’ve learned who is the winner of the Nets-Sixers blockbuster trades… it’s the Heat — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) May 13, 2022

Sixers fans therapy session.

Let it all out.

This is a safe place. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 13, 2022

Ben Simmons after seeing Sixers lose to the Heat: pic.twitter.com/CqEtZveCIB — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) May 13, 2022

This is the first time in James Harden's career that he played 40+ minutes in any game and did not attempt a free throw. @ESPNStatsInfo — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) May 13, 2022

When asked about his contract option, James Harden says he will be back in Philadelphia, and he will do whatever it takes to allow this team to compete at the highest level moving forward. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 13, 2022

Retweet if you scored as many second half points as James Harden tonight — Andrew Claudio (@AndrewJClaudio_) May 13, 2022

