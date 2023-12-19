Advertisement

NBA Twitter reacts to James Harden’s 35-point game, Clippers winning eight straight: ‘All the haters been quiet lately’

Dionysis Aravantinos
·4 min read

The Los Angeles Clippers have been on a tear recently, winning eight straight games and 13 of their last 16 contests while playing incredible offensive basketball.

Led by James Harden’s 35 points (21 of which came in the fourth quarter), LA’s team beat the Pacers in Indiana 151-127.

NBA Twitter quickly noted the Clippers’ winning streak and Harden’s stellar play.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype