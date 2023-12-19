NBA Twitter reacts to James Harden’s 35-point game, Clippers winning eight straight: ‘All the haters been quiet lately’

The Los Angeles Clippers have been on a tear recently, winning eight straight games and 13 of their last 16 contests while playing incredible offensive basketball.

Led by James Harden’s 35 points (21 of which came in the fourth quarter), LA’s team beat the Pacers in Indiana 151-127.

NBA Twitter quickly noted the Clippers’ winning streak and Harden’s stellar play.

JAMES HARDEN 4-STRAIGHT THREES 🤯 He's hitting snow angels on the court 😂 pic.twitter.com/vPef8jQXaz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 19, 2023

James Harden (35 PTS) went OFF for 21 in the 4Q tonight, including 4 straight triples. Ice cold 🥶 pic.twitter.com/Fzg8vbAUSF — NBA (@NBA) December 19, 2023

All the Harden haters been OD quiet lately 😂 Folks was saying this was a bad trade 🤦🏾‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/WBDf6wUW2o — Famouslos32 (@famouslos32) December 19, 2023

Harden essentially is declining into semi prime chris Paul when u think about it. Crazy — Jamal Cristopher (@JamCristopher) December 19, 2023

I never thought I’d be cheering for James Harden this much in my life lol — Ricky Chu (@RikDaddy) December 19, 2023

The next time James Harden plays basketball it will be covered by this man pic.twitter.com/eciisMEaSy — PACK (@ClipPack_) December 19, 2023

I’m extremely close to buying in on Kawhi, Harden and the Clippers… but I’m not going to do that right now! I need to see what it looks like in April. Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 19, 2023

James Harden 35

Kawhi leonard 30 in 3 quarters

Paul George 27 8 in a row for the LA Clippers pic.twitter.com/lzOdGn5Ecp — Justin W. (@LAClippersFilm) December 19, 2023

All star voting starts tomorrow. Need James Harden in there after being ridiculously snubbed last year. — ‎ً (@HardenFinalsMVP) December 19, 2023

The VIBES bro. Everyone is enjoying the Harden show‼️ pic.twitter.com/9dYhIlSh9V — Kashmir Kingston (@TheKKRealism) December 19, 2023

James Harden's 21 point fourth quarter was the highest scoring fourth quarter in his career. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) December 19, 2023

Harden today: 35 points

9 assists

75% FG THE MF SYSTEM. pic.twitter.com/QBRnsu7ebw — BGN Hoops (@BGNHoops) December 19, 2023

People falling for harden and the clippers again. God bless https://t.co/mIYkXc4QsY — kyle (@knicks_tape99) December 19, 2023

Clippers Big 3 today Harden: 35 points

Kawhi: 28 points

PG: 27 points This really unfair man pic.twitter.com/QL8029eNNW — BGN Hoops (@BGNHoops) December 19, 2023

Harden in the 4th quarter: 21 PTS

7-8 FG

6-7 3P He played 5 minutes. https://t.co/jtdFtoV2Bc — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 19, 2023

Bones Hyland and Russell Westbrook react to James Harden's unreal 4th quarter performance pic.twitter.com/vVu2Dk3fqT — ʙᴏɴᴇs (@BonesGotBizzy) December 19, 2023

As a Harden hater I’m not enjoying this — Nate (@notNate99) December 19, 2023

James Harden tonight: 35 PTS

9 AST

3 REB

1 STL

1 BLK

12/16 FG

8/11 3FG

+32 +/- pic.twitter.com/wcFoCMRTUf — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) December 19, 2023

Harden is better than curry — 🦇 (@Shadowiscold) December 19, 2023

Sure feels like a super team to me. You got harden making snow angels on the court and Kawhi hitting like 60% of his shots 🤣🤣 — Dime Dropper (@DimeDropperPod) December 19, 2023

Pettiest thing the Clippers can do is make this the one banner they dont cover up during home games. https://t.co/M60uYZEjLc — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 19, 2023

I need the Kings (unlikely) and Mavs to lose so bad.. the Clippers would be the 4th seed — ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ (@FeelLikeDrew) December 19, 2023

I hate to get too excited, but I am getting pretty excited about the LA Clippers who won their 8th straight in clobbering the Pacers in Indy tonight 151-127! Great way to open a challenging 3-game trip. Harden went for 35 and his doubters have been Silenced! — Ralph Lawler (@Ohmeomy) December 19, 2023

Clippers look scary, maybe if AD, LeBron, D-Lo and Reaves get injured they’ll have a chance — ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) December 19, 2023

The Clippers put up 151 points on the Pacers tonight 😳 pic.twitter.com/mfCSagOYR4 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 19, 2023

The Clippers figured it out and Kawhi back in peak form 💔 — 500 🏎 (@Kameron_Hay) December 19, 2023

(btw all-star voting starts in the morning) — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype