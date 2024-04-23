NBA Twitter reacts to Jamal Murray’s buzzer beater in Game 2 vs. Lakers: ‘I give up’

Jamal Murray knocked down a game-winner at the buzzer, and the Denver Nuggets completed a 20-point comeback against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2.

Denver is now up 2-0 against the Lakers in the first round with the series heading back to LA.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to Murray’s buzzer beater and Denver’s huge comeback win.

MURRAY CALLED GAME. WOW 😳 pic.twitter.com/MjrWbKqN3l — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 23, 2024

"I told my teammates when I was struggling, 'I'm gonna look for y'all. I'm gonna look for y'all.' And every single one of them told me to 'keep shooting, keep shooting. Be aggressive. Keep shooting.' Even when I was throwing up that bullshit floater." – Jamal Murray. pic.twitter.com/KGJPFv8kha — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 23, 2024

Jamal Murray whenever it’s playoff time pic.twitter.com/PmmWHiJQku — Kofie.bsky.social (@Kofie) April 23, 2024

Murray's game winner inside Ball Arena: pic.twitter.com/7TwPXuQY3Y — RG 📷 (@RyanGreeneDNVR) April 23, 2024

Murray had AD looking like a life alert commercial pic.twitter.com/dp90sd8qRb — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) April 23, 2024

anthony davis is a 4x all-nba defensive team selection and a 3x league leader in blocks and jamal murray looked at him guarding him one on one with the game on the line and was like “you are so fucking dead bro” 😭😭😭😭😭 what an absolute menacepic.twitter.com/A7msZ8YbRX — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) April 23, 2024

PLEASE DON'T TELL ME LEBRON JAMES HAD A WIDE-OPEN UNGUARDED THREE TO WIN IT … AND MISSED IT … AND JAMAL MURRAY HAD A FALLAWAY CONTESTED BY ANTHONY DAVIS AT THE BUZZER … AND MADE IT! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 23, 2024

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have completely ruined my love for basketball. — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) April 23, 2024

AD when he was stuck in the middle of Murray’s teammate rushing him lol pic.twitter.com/hIt2g1E3a7 — Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) April 23, 2024

Lakers dreaming about Jamal Murray tonight https://t.co/yvRtAd1lA4 — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) April 23, 2024

Jamal Murray when he wakes up pic.twitter.com/DPTodjuhHg — Stephen A. Smith Burner “Parody” (@TheSASBurner) April 23, 2024

Murray deserves most credit. but shouts to Jokic who, even while DOMINATING on every post up he wanted, whenever he wanted, kept forcing the ball back into Murray's hands the whole final 6+ mins. He needed Jamal back in rhythm. That belief is contagious, demanded him to get going — Jared Wade (@Jared_Wade) April 23, 2024

Per @StatsWilliams: There are three instances in the NBA playoffs since 2000 of a player hitting a game-winning buzzer beater to complete a comeback of 20 or more points: – Jamal Murray tonight

– Luka Doncic in 2020 vs Clippers

– Robert Horry in 2002 vs Kings — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 23, 2024

Jamal Murray fucking game winner. YOU HAVE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME. Lakers were up by 18. I GIVE UP. Nuggets are too good. pic.twitter.com/fxQg3kSmal — Extremely Depressed Lakers Fan (@oprahsideclark) April 23, 2024

Darvin Ham post game when asked what he can do to stop Murray and Jokic pic.twitter.com/NrCewUos0d — Stephen A. Smith Burner “Parody” (@TheSASBurner) April 23, 2024

Great shot by Jamal Murray, and a win is a win, but if I’m Denver, I treat this like a loss. Lakers really figured something out putting Hachimura on Jokic. That’s one of those somewhat small adjustments that can win a series. — will (@willceltics2000) April 23, 2024

Putting LeBron on Murray and switching the Murray/Jokic PnR was one of the coverages Darvin Ham was apparently holding in reserve. Jamal Murray scored 6 points in 3 possessions against that coverage to win the game. — Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) April 23, 2024

JAMAL MF MURRAY! TAKE YOUR RESPECT BROTHER!!🔒🔒🔒 — Peyton Watson (@peytonwatson_) April 23, 2024

You had a challenge for the Murray soft contact call with 0:58 left. That one’s on you. https://t.co/bubKCHJZSe — Ben Rosales (@brosales12) April 23, 2024

I’m lucky enough to listen in to the Nuggets huddles. All game long teammates and coaches were getting in Jamal Murray’s ear, picking him up. DeAndre Jordan, Michael Porter Jr, Coach Malone to name a few I specifically saw. The way this team believes in each other is so special. — Katy Winge (@katywinge) April 23, 2024

“Jamal Murray game winner” pic.twitter.com/QYzCsFisJI — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) April 23, 2024

jamal murray to the lakers in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/B8pHn45JKa — charlese🦋 (@klaylese) April 23, 2024

