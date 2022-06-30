NBA Twitter reacts to Jalen Brunson signing $110M deal with the Knicks: ‘Looking forward to the NBA investigating the Knicks for tampering’

Jalen Brunson intends to sign a intends to sign a four-year, near $110M deal with the New York Knicks in free agency, per Shams Charania.

Per the same report, the Mavericks never received a chance to make an offer.

Following the Kevin Durant trade request out of Brooklyn, NBA Twitter had to react to Brunson getting paid from New York.

Shoutout Jalen Brunson. Was such a tough player for Dallas. Vibes were truly immaculate. I’ll always cheer for that dude. — Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) June 30, 2022

The Knicks could be left with a ~$10M in cap space if they give Jalen Brunson standard 5% raises, and even more if they give him some unlikely incentives. That could leave them with room for another signing with their space, the $5.4M Room MLE, and re-signing Mitchell Robinson. https://t.co/agdaBnSBZS — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) June 30, 2022

I think we're going to hear Kyrie Irving linked to Dallas now because Jalen Brunson is leaving whether or not the Mavericks are really interested. They might be, but even if they aren't, it behooves the Nets to pretend there are serious suitors just for leverage with the Lakers. — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) June 30, 2022

The Knicks squad: Jalen Brunson

Immanuel Quickley

RJ Barrett

Julius Randle

Mitchell Robinson Playoff team? pic.twitter.com/BD5tDQcztk — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 30, 2022

Telling my kids this was Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/dJK54dQjTh — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) June 29, 2022

Which of course begs this question, among others: How does Brunson know he's going to sign with the Knicks if he's not supposed to know the terms of the Knicks' pending offer? https://t.co/KXMILYSxNf — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) June 30, 2022

Jalen Brunson goes to Knicks, a team for whom Rick Brunson played and works, a team that Leon Rose runs, and Leon Rose was Rick Brunson's agent, and Leon Rose – reportedly – is Jalen Brunson's godfather, and Leon Rose is Sam Rose's father, and Sam Rose is Jalen Brunson's agent. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) June 30, 2022

Have to say though that Jalen Brunson’s “free agency” ended up being the biggest sham of all time lol — Mavs Film Room 🐴🎥 (@MavsFilmRoom) June 30, 2022

I continue to question not trading Brunson at the deadline. If you’re in that spot you have to be willing to top any offer. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) June 30, 2022

We'll never know but where the fake meetings and leverage play reports came from just all seemed like a waste of everyone's time with Jalen Brunson. — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) June 30, 2022

kristaps porzingis is in better graces with Mavs fans than Jalen Brunson — alex (@newlyalex) June 30, 2022

Jalen Brunson with/without Luka Doncic last season (including playoffs) WITH LUKA WITHOUT LUKA

Games 77 20

PPG 16.0 22.2

APG 3.9 7.1 pic.twitter.com/24ulGdsxbF — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 30, 2022

The Knicks when they get Jalen Brunson after trading half their team to clear cap space to overpay him pic.twitter.com/S1F7K9zSrO — HaterMuse (@HaterMuse) June 30, 2022

The Knicks called his phone the first game he lit up Utah in the playoffs

Don't even bother with tampering charges I respect the commitment https://t.co/3zvnPXG6AU — Dom2K🌊⛱️ (@Dom_2k) June 30, 2022

yeah the Knicks are not beating them tampering allegations 😭 https://t.co/ulFwQ72E2a — Joshua Richards (@jr_xxi) June 30, 2022

Looking forward to the NBA investigating the New York Knicks for tampering. They took our draft pick last offseason they better do the same to the Knicks. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) June 30, 2022

Well that's strange because the Knicks haven't had a chance to make an offer yet either https://t.co/oHrxRV18gT — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) June 30, 2022

Knicks Finals odds before this move: +10000 Knicks Finals odds after this move: +10000 https://t.co/dteGJ3JgMV — br_betting (@br_betting) June 30, 2022

Knicks fans after paying Brunson $120M pic.twitter.com/JMTee5stTZ — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) June 30, 2022

