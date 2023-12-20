NBA Twitter reacts to Ja Morant’s game winner in return: ‘Twitter forgot’
Ja Morant put on a show in his first game back from his 25-game suspension on Tuesday night vs. the New Orleans Pelicans.
Morant put up 34 points, six rebounds, and eight assists to lead the Grizzlies to a huge 24-point comeback win over the Pelicans.
Oh, and he also scored the game-winner at the buzzer for Memphis.
Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to Morant’s return.
Grizzlies: “We need you to hit a game winner in your first game back”
Ja Morant: pic.twitter.com/WEyZVCFnMp
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 20, 2023
Ja Morant. Game. pic.twitter.com/NQXxi2XGFR
— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 20, 2023
How Ja Morant was in the locker room after hitting the game winner 😂😭🏀 pic.twitter.com/TTo4bTlory
— Mark Phillips (@SupremeDreams_1) December 20, 2023
Ja Morant: "I've been putting work in, man. I ain't played a game in 8 months… Basketball is my life, what I love, therapeutic for me, and I'm just excited to be back."
Stephanie Ready: "Alright, walk us through that last play?"
Ja: "Call 12." 😂pic.twitter.com/F61Auoiwpk
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 20, 2023
“Ja you just hit the game winner, lets go celebrate”
Ja Morant: pic.twitter.com/jfzHNJ1vkl
— Mink Flow (@currypistonn) December 20, 2023
Welcome back Ja MF Morant!!! The game missed you young fella. Carry the hell on…
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 20, 2023
Ja Morant is indeed back — 34-6-8 and the buzzer-beater in New Orleans.
— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 20, 2023
Ja morant really hit a buzzer beater to beat to the pelicans in his 1st game back 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1EFmWt0nTO
— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 20, 2023
Ja Morant, Damian Lillard, and Stephen Curry tonight pic.twitter.com/amr1EBOt5Z
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) December 20, 2023
Ja Morant shares conversation with his mom before and after his return tonight.
This is what it’s all about. 💙 pic.twitter.com/mOEyNRzA9o
— Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 20, 2023
Bane really wanted Ja to have his moment 😅 pic.twitter.com/PbQdvCbJyp
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2023
Adam Silver monitoring IG in case Ja Morant goes live pic.twitter.com/WoA9bCfMLs
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) December 20, 2023
I simply cannot get over that Ja Morant led his team to a 24 point comeback in his first game back, had 34 points and scored the game winning shot at 9:01 Memphis time. Magic.
— Jessica Benson (@jessbensontv) December 20, 2023
Morant is first team all fast switch. It's him, Iverson, young Rose, young Russ and young MJ.
— Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) December 20, 2023
y’all couldn’t possibly believe Ja Morant was gonna fall off. you’re not that crazy, right?
— Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) December 20, 2023
Ja Morant's debut:
🔸 34 PTS
🔸 came back from 24 down
🔸 GAME WINNER pic.twitter.com/M8DbmsrqQ2
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) December 20, 2023
Grizzlies fans after Ja Morant's debut pic.twitter.com/MTjbtY1Qgz
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) December 20, 2023
Ja Morant attacks the rim at the buzzer. pic.twitter.com/tDiHmMuzZj
— nba paint (@nba_paint) December 20, 2023
1️⃣2️⃣!!!! That’s All 😤😤😤😤
— LeBron James (@KingJames) December 20, 2023
man i am legit emotional for ja morant right now.
man had the world using a microscope on him.
doubted him, talked bad on him, said he wasn’t a top player in the league…
man came back after missing 25 and brought his team back from 24 down, hit the game winner and torched em.
— myke (@NBAMyke) December 20, 2023
Ja Morant made Memphis a completely different basketball team. He was a team-high +12. Every minute he played was a problem for the Pels. His game-shape stamina was unbelievable. His guts to drive it for the game-winner was a sight to behold. WHAT A RETURN.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 20, 2023
Ja Morant!!!! Ok killlaaaaaaaaaaa
— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) December 20, 2023
Adam Silver is cooking with this NBA script. Ja Morant is back!!! 😂🔥
— GOWIE (@DaKidGowie) December 20, 2023
We all agree Ja Morant is better than Tyrese Haliburton, right? https://t.co/kRQT43g4Nw
— ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ (@FeelLikeDrew) December 20, 2023
Ja Morant to the Grizzlies: pic.twitter.com/aOjGq5cM6G
— 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) December 20, 2023
Ja Morant in the last two minutes (down by 2):
— Steal
— Bucket
— Bucket
— Rebound
— Game-winning buzzer-beater
Dawg. https://t.co/luocwwdvfR
— StatMuse (@statmuse) December 20, 2023
NBA twitter forgot Ja Morant is a top 5 point guard in the league. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
— nick (@nsitto2) December 20, 2023
Ja Morant game-winner in his first game back from suspension is hilarious 😭
— 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) December 20, 2023
That was a special 4th quarter from Ja Morant dog
— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) December 20, 2023
Ja Morant postgame: pic.twitter.com/ktTFtJy09g
— Jessica Benson (@jessbensontv) December 20, 2023
That’s a great basketball moment right there. Nice work Ja Morant!
— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) December 20, 2023
Ja Morant is back. 🤣😂🤣🤣
— Nick Van Exel (@vanexel31) December 20, 2023