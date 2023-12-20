NBA Twitter reacts to Ja Morant’s game winner in return: ‘Twitter forgot’

Ja Morant put on a show in his first game back from his 25-game suspension on Tuesday night vs. the New Orleans Pelicans.

Morant put up 34 points, six rebounds, and eight assists to lead the Grizzlies to a huge 24-point comeback win over the Pelicans.

Oh, and he also scored the game-winner at the buzzer for Memphis.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to Morant’s return.

Grizzlies: “We need you to hit a game winner in your first game back” Ja Morant: pic.twitter.com/WEyZVCFnMp — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 20, 2023

How Ja Morant was in the locker room after hitting the game winner 😂😭🏀 pic.twitter.com/TTo4bTlory — Mark Phillips (@SupremeDreams_1) December 20, 2023

Ja Morant: "I've been putting work in, man. I ain't played a game in 8 months… Basketball is my life, what I love, therapeutic for me, and I'm just excited to be back." Stephanie Ready: "Alright, walk us through that last play?" Ja: "Call 12." 😂pic.twitter.com/F61Auoiwpk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 20, 2023

“Ja you just hit the game winner, lets go celebrate” Ja Morant: pic.twitter.com/jfzHNJ1vkl — Mink Flow (@currypistonn) December 20, 2023

Welcome back Ja MF Morant!!! The game missed you young fella. Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 20, 2023

Ja Morant is indeed back — 34-6-8 and the buzzer-beater in New Orleans. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 20, 2023

Ja morant really hit a buzzer beater to beat to the pelicans in his 1st game back 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1EFmWt0nTO — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 20, 2023

Ja Morant shares conversation with his mom before and after his return tonight. This is what it’s all about. 💙 pic.twitter.com/mOEyNRzA9o — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 20, 2023

Bane really wanted Ja to have his moment 😅 pic.twitter.com/PbQdvCbJyp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2023

Adam Silver monitoring IG in case Ja Morant goes live pic.twitter.com/WoA9bCfMLs — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) December 20, 2023

I simply cannot get over that Ja Morant led his team to a 24 point comeback in his first game back, had 34 points and scored the game winning shot at 9:01 Memphis time. Magic. — Jessica Benson (@jessbensontv) December 20, 2023

Morant is first team all fast switch. It's him, Iverson, young Rose, young Russ and young MJ. — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) December 20, 2023

y’all couldn’t possibly believe Ja Morant was gonna fall off. you’re not that crazy, right? — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) December 20, 2023

Ja Morant's debut: 🔸 34 PTS

🔸 came back from 24 down

🔸 GAME WINNER pic.twitter.com/M8DbmsrqQ2 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) December 20, 2023

Grizzlies fans after Ja Morant's debut pic.twitter.com/MTjbtY1Qgz — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) December 20, 2023

Ja Morant attacks the rim at the buzzer. pic.twitter.com/tDiHmMuzZj — nba paint (@nba_paint) December 20, 2023

man i am legit emotional for ja morant right now. man had the world using a microscope on him. doubted him, talked bad on him, said he wasn’t a top player in the league… man came back after missing 25 and brought his team back from 24 down, hit the game winner and torched em. — myke (@NBAMyke) December 20, 2023

Ja Morant made Memphis a completely different basketball team. He was a team-high +12. Every minute he played was a problem for the Pels. His game-shape stamina was unbelievable. His guts to drive it for the game-winner was a sight to behold. WHAT A RETURN. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 20, 2023

Adam Silver is cooking with this NBA script. Ja Morant is back!!! 😂🔥 — GOWIE (@DaKidGowie) December 20, 2023

We all agree Ja Morant is better than Tyrese Haliburton, right? https://t.co/kRQT43g4Nw — ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ (@FeelLikeDrew) December 20, 2023

Ja Morant to the Grizzlies: pic.twitter.com/aOjGq5cM6G — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) December 20, 2023

Ja Morant in the last two minutes (down by 2): — Steal

— Bucket

— Bucket

— Rebound

— Game-winning buzzer-beater Dawg. https://t.co/luocwwdvfR — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 20, 2023

NBA twitter forgot Ja Morant is a top 5 point guard in the league. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — nick (@nsitto2) December 20, 2023

Ja Morant game-winner in his first game back from suspension is hilarious 😭 — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) December 20, 2023

That was a special 4th quarter from Ja Morant dog — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) December 20, 2023

That’s a great basketball moment right there. Nice work Ja Morant! — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) December 20, 2023

Ja Morant is back. 🤣😂🤣🤣 — Nick Van Exel (@vanexel31) December 20, 2023

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype