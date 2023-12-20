Advertisement

NBA Twitter reacts to Ja Morant’s game winner in return: ‘Twitter forgot’

Dionysis Aravantinos
·4 min read

Ja Morant put on a show in his first game back from his 25-game suspension on Tuesday night vs. the New Orleans Pelicans.

Morant put up 34 points, six rebounds, and eight assists to lead the Grizzlies to a huge 24-point comeback win over the Pelicans.

Oh, and he also scored the game-winner at the buzzer for Memphis.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to Morant’s return.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype