NBA Twitter reacts to Hornets fourth-straight win in blowout vs. Mavs
The Charlotte Hornets have hit their stride after a rough patch in their schedule, winning their fourth-straight game on Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks, 129-108.
The Hornets dominated the first and third quarters, outscoring the Mavericks by a combined score of 76-52 in those frames to help secure the blowout victory.
Charlotte had seven players score in double-figures, led by Miles Bridges, who finished with 23 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists on 7-of-12 shooting from the floor.
Terry Rozier had 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists while LaMelo Ball finished with 17 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals.
Check out NBA Twitter’s reaction to Charlotte’s fourth-straight win below.
Miles: 23 PTS, 8 REB
PJ: 21 PTS, 3 REB
Terry: 18 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
LaMelo: 17 PTS, 7 AST, 4 STL
Kelly: 17 PTS, 6 REB
Trez: 13 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
IT: 11 PTS, 2 AST#AllFly | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/LKXRYq3DPt
— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) March 20, 2022
"Same me. Same me. Always the same me."@MELOD1P to @ashahahmadi about the @hornets being 4-0 after his new haircut. #AllFly pic.twitter.com/6jQyKflxJZ
— Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) March 20, 2022
POINT GOD MELO 🕺🏻🛸💕@MELOD1P x @PJWashington#AllFly pic.twitter.com/nQ7pVsmlzY
— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) March 20, 2022
"I think we are playing well. We are playing together and we are playing hard. That's all I can ask of this group."
Head Coach James Borrego talks with the media after the @hornets fourth straight win.#AllFly pic.twitter.com/UTWdmX2DxS
— Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) March 20, 2022
Tsunami Incoming 🌊@KELLYOUBREJR | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/jCVNhTfXWD
— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) March 20, 2022
Good team win tonight, on 2 the next 1 🏁
— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) March 20, 2022
Taking it one game at a time 📈@Waste_Pro_USA | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/4M6azbYNP0
— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) March 20, 2022
Great Win #AllFly
— PJ Washington (@PJWashington) March 20, 2022
.@MilesBridges AT THE BUZZER‼️#AllFly pic.twitter.com/B4isBaxEEH
— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) March 20, 2022
