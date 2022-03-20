NBA Twitter reacts to Hornets fourth-straight win in blowout vs. Mavs

Michael Mulford
·2 min read
  
    
    
  
    
    
The Charlotte Hornets have hit their stride after a rough patch in their schedule, winning their fourth-straight game on Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks, 129-108.

The Hornets dominated the first and third quarters, outscoring the Mavericks by a combined score of 76-52 in those frames to help secure the blowout victory.

Charlotte had seven players score in double-figures, led by Miles Bridges, who finished with 23 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists on 7-of-12 shooting from the floor.

Terry Rozier had 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists while LaMelo Ball finished with 17 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals.

Check out NBA Twitter’s reaction to Charlotte’s fourth-straight win below.

