NBA Twitter reacts to Hornets fourth-straight win in blowout vs. Mavs

The Charlotte Hornets have hit their stride after a rough patch in their schedule, winning their fourth-straight game on Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks, 129-108.

The Hornets dominated the first and third quarters, outscoring the Mavericks by a combined score of 76-52 in those frames to help secure the blowout victory.

Charlotte had seven players score in double-figures, led by Miles Bridges, who finished with 23 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists on 7-of-12 shooting from the floor.

Terry Rozier had 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists while LaMelo Ball finished with 17 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals.

Check out NBA Twitter’s reaction to Charlotte’s fourth-straight win below.

Miles: 23 PTS, 8 REB

PJ: 21 PTS, 3 REB

Terry: 18 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST

LaMelo: 17 PTS, 7 AST, 4 STL

Kelly: 17 PTS, 6 REB

Trez: 13 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST

IT: 11 PTS, 2 AST#AllFly | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/LKXRYq3DPt — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) March 20, 2022

"I think we are playing well. We are playing together and we are playing hard. That's all I can ask of this group." Head Coach James Borrego talks with the media after the @hornets fourth straight win.#AllFly pic.twitter.com/UTWdmX2DxS — Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) March 20, 2022

Good team win tonight, on 2 the next 1 🏁 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) March 20, 2022

