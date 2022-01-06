NBA Twitter reacts to Hornets blowout victory over Pistons

The Charlotte Hornets got a blowout victory on Wednesday night as they blew past the Detroit Pistons, 140-111.

The Hornets got out to a hot start in the first quarter, outscoring the Pistons 37-19 and never looking back.

Charlotte hit 24-of-42 from 3-point land on Wednesday, led by Kelly Oubre Jr. who caught fire in the fourth quarter, hitting eight from distance, falling just one short of Klay Thompson’s NBA record for most 3-pointers in one quarter.

Oubre finished with 32 points and 6 rebounds on 10-of-16 shooting and 9-of-14 from downtown.

LaMelo Ball finished with a near triple-double, 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Check out NBA Twitter’s reaction to the Hornets victory and Oubre Jr.’s performance.

Kelly: 32 PTS, 9 3PT, 6 REB

Gordon: 19 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST

Miles: 19 PTS, 3 AST, 3 3PT

Terry: 16 PTS, 6 AST

PJ: 14 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST

LaMelo: 12 PTS, 12 AST, 8 REB

Hornets: Win#AllFly | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/3zlQGaRKLi — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) January 6, 2022

He joins Klay Thompson (9), Joe Johnson (8), Kevin Love (8) and Michael Redd (8). Oubre and Redd are the only two players in @NBA history with eight made 3-pointers in Q4 #AllFly https://t.co/52UUOjTYaY — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) January 6, 2022

8 threes.

In the 4th quarter. 🤯@KELLYOUBREJR became the 5th player ever to knock down 8 threes in a quarter in tonight's @hornets win! pic.twitter.com/v7J3hRUxvi — NBA (@NBA) January 6, 2022

"…I’m just blessed to play with a lot of selfless guys out there who allow me to continue with a hot stretch. I can’t say I was doing anything special – just trying to compete like I do every night.” – @kellyoubrejr#AllFly | @HusqvarnaUSA — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) January 6, 2022

Somebody go check on @KELLYOUBREJR 🔥🔥 — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) January 6, 2022

