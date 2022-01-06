NBA Twitter reacts to Hornets blowout victory over Pistons

Michael Mulford
·2 min read
NBA Twitter reacts to Hornets blowout victory over Pistons
The Charlotte Hornets got a blowout victory on Wednesday night as they blew past the Detroit Pistons, 140-111.

The Hornets got out to a hot start in the first quarter, outscoring the Pistons 37-19 and never looking back.

Charlotte hit 24-of-42 from 3-point land on Wednesday, led by Kelly Oubre Jr. who caught fire in the fourth quarter, hitting eight from distance, falling just one short of Klay Thompson’s NBA record for most 3-pointers in one quarter.

Oubre finished with 32 points and 6 rebounds on 10-of-16 shooting and 9-of-14 from downtown.

LaMelo Ball finished with a near triple-double, 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Check out NBA Twitter’s reaction to the Hornets victory and Oubre Jr.’s performance.

