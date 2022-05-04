NBA Twitter reacts to Gary Payton II suffering fractured left elbow after foul from Dillon Brooks

With tensions already high on Tuesday night in Game 2, Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks was ejected in the first quarter of Game 2 after being assessed a flagrant two for an ugly foul on Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II.

Brooks swatted Payton II across the head from behind on a fastbreak layup attempt. Payton II crashed to the floor and immediately grabbed his left arm in pain.

While Brooks was removed from the game, Payton II also missed the remainder of the contest after needing X-rays on his left elbow.

Without one of Golden State’s defensive catalysts, Ja Morant dropped 47 points for Memphis on the way to tying the series at 1-1.

Following the Grizzlies’ 106-101 win over the Warriors in Game 2, Steve Kerr announced Payton II suffered a fractured left elbow following the Brooks foul. Payton II will receive an MRI when the Warriors return to Bay Area on Wednesday to determine the extent of his elbow injury.

After dropping 15 points in Game 5 to ice the Denver Nuggets, Payton II earned back-to-back starts alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in the Memphis series.

After earning the final roster spot before the start of the season, Payton II turned into a fan favorite as one of the top stories of the 2021-22 campaign.

Payton II has consistently provided a spark in Golden State’s rotation with gritty defense and powerful dunks at the rim. During his breakout season with the Warriors, Payton II averaged 7.1 points on 61.6% shooting from the field with 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 17.6 minutes per contest.

Following the news of Payton II’s injury after the foul from Brooks, the NBA Twitter community exploded with reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Tuesday night.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Steve Kerr screaming down at the Memphis bench after that Dillon Brooks foul and ejection: "Get the f*** out of here." Klay Thompson: "That's bull****." As upset as I've seen them at a foul. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 4, 2022

The NBA will have a decision to make on further punishment for Dillon Brooks, who was ejected for the flagrant 2 foul that led to Payton’s injury. https://t.co/DnQLRJtyJj — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 4, 2022

Steve Kerr said Dillon Brooks' foul on Gary Payton II was dirty, not physical. pic.twitter.com/5k5L4t2Jua — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 4, 2022

The Warriors really missed GP2 tonight. Dillon Brooks knew what he was doing. — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) May 4, 2022

Steve Kerr: "Dillon Brooks broke the code. He broke the code. That's how I see it." — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) May 4, 2022

Dillon Brooks has to be ejected. There's no place in the game for that. Heck, Brooks may be suspended for that shameless act. I hope Gary Payton II is okay. — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) May 4, 2022

Worst-case scenario. Dillon Brooks did that purposefully, too. There's a difference between playing tough playoff defense and being a hitman. https://t.co/EL78sii1bm — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) May 4, 2022

Fascinated to see how the NBA handles Dillon Brooks. Dirty play leads to a guy breaking his elbow. I know you’re not supposed to “litigate the result” but it doesn’t feel appropriate for him to play again while GP2 sits in a cast. — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) May 4, 2022

Dillon Brooks should be suspended multiple games. The league cannot allow such a dangerous and damaging act to go unpunished. So damn frustrating. https://t.co/cWmGBVBQFE — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) May 4, 2022

He didn’t make a play on the ball. He pushed him from behind while in mid-air. He wound up and smacked him in the head with full follow-through. It was a dirty, dangerous, malicious play and the NBA needs to hold Dillon Brooks accountable for it. Multi-game suspension. — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) May 4, 2022

That foul by Dillon Brooks was worse than Draymond’s Flagrant-2 — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) May 4, 2022

Dillon Brooks was ejected from Game 2 early in the first quarter for a flagrant 2 foul on Gary Payton II. pic.twitter.com/JpqdLFwRdg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 4, 2022

Being a Warriors hater really makin y'all defend what Dillon Brooks did to GP2?? Goddamn, the hate is deep. — Beke (@BK9419) May 4, 2022

GP2 suffers a fractured elbow after this Dillon Brooks foul pic.twitter.com/BBSf1VKAAJ — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) May 4, 2022

Fun Fact: Dillon Brooks should absolutely be suspended for game 3 — Warriors Huddle (@WarriorsHuddle) May 4, 2022

Huge loss and legitimately hurts the Warriors title chances. Dillon Brooks not welcome in my home. https://t.co/gkBI0ajLBz — Sean Jordan (@BaySean) May 4, 2022

I feel terrible for Gary Payton II. He’s so damn important for this @warriors squad. As for Dillon Brooks, he’s no dirty player. I won’t say that. But I agree with Steve Kerr that he was very irresponsible. Very! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 4, 2022

WHAT??!!! ABSURD!!! THAT WAS BARELY A FLAGRANT 1. NOW DILLON BROOKS IS EJECTED??? IS THIS SOME KIND OF WEIRD MAKEUP CALL FOR THE DRAYMOND FLAGRANT 2??? THIS IS A JOKE. I DIDN'T WANT DRAYMOND EJECTED, LET ALONE THIS TRAVESTY. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 4, 2022

I'm sorry Gary Payton II's elbow is hurt. But that didn't happen because of a "dirty play." — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 4, 2022

Steve Kerr just called the Grizzlies dirty. I call the Warriors soft. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 4, 2022

Well, that's it, the refs just made sure America's darling Steph advances to play the Suns. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 4, 2022

Obviously Dillon Brooks is the primary defender on Steph and always bothers him and makes him work for his looks. Now Steph is shooting fish in a barrel. Thanks, NBA! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 4, 2022

Reminder…GP2 stayed in the game with a fractured shooting elbow and made a free throw, just to try to stay available for the rest of the game if possible Thats some serious heart — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) May 4, 2022

The ramifications of this GP2 injury goes beyond this series. Assuming the Warriors manage to edge out Memphis, they'll be losing a key defender to throw out against the likes of Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Just tough, man. — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) May 4, 2022

GP2 would have changed the outcome of this game. — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) May 4, 2022

I feel bad for GP2 man. He was getting his deserved flowers and now this happens to him. — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) May 4, 2022

Replacing GP2's defense is going to be tough to do. — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) May 4, 2022

Really feel for GP2. Not only is he robbed of his postseason by a dirty play, this likely hurts his free agent market this off-season, too. — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) May 4, 2022

GP2 was getting his recognition, man. I just feel bad for him as a player and person. Dude was ready to shine on the biggest stage. — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) May 4, 2022

Gary Payton II shot his free throws — and made one of them — with a broken elbow. He might not have been raised in Oakland, but he's got some Oakland in him. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) May 4, 2022

You have to feel for GP2. Felt like he arrived with everyone watching during the playoffs. Blossomed from final roster spot into one of the best stories of the season. It shouldn’t end like this. A real gut punch. https://t.co/ZAzfbbEgSX — Tommy Call III (@tommy_III) May 4, 2022

That sucks for Gary Payton II. He was playing so freaking well, and now his season is over on a dirty play from Brooks. Huge blow. — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) May 4, 2022

1

1