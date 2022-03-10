NBA Twitter reacts as Eric Gordon puts LeBron James on skates

The young Houston Rockets scored 68 first-half points in an explosive first half on Wednesday versus the Los Angeles Lakers, but the most memorable bucket came courtesy of the team’s elder statesman.

In a transition sequence, Eric Gordon faked a drive and pass, and it led to Lakers forward LeBron James — yes, the future Hall of Famer and one of the most talented defenders in NBA history — spinning in a 360-degree circle. Gordon then buried a 3-pointer in front of the flailing legend.

The crowd at Houston’s Toyota Center erupted and stayed buzzing for several minutes after the sequence. The same could be said, of course, from the immediate reaction across the league on NBA Twitter.

Here’s a sampling of the best responses. Gordon and the Rockets (16-49) entered the second half with a 68-63 lead over James and the Lakers (28-36) in what might become their second win in three games.

That was ICE COLD EG 🥶 pic.twitter.com/orQMzK6GUx — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) March 10, 2022

OH MY GOODNESS ERIC GORDON JUST EMBARRASSED LEBRON JAMES. — ᵂᴵᴸᴸ 🚀 (@BiasedHouston) March 10, 2022

ERIC GORDON JUST PUT LEBRON ON SKATES — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) March 10, 2022

EG WITH LEBRON ON SKATES!!!!!! 👀 — Cayleigh Griffin (@cayleighgriffin) March 10, 2022

EG just LOST LeBron! pic.twitter.com/0MeWc2EvBp — Chris A. White 🐻 (@fyrebear) March 10, 2022

Lolz at EG putting the sauce on LeBron at the 3-point line. — MoiseKapenda Bower (@moisekapenda) March 10, 2022

LEBRON GOT COOKED BY EG LMAO ITS TIME TO HANG IT UP — Joel (@WoodToChina) March 10, 2022

EG to LeBron on that 3: pic.twitter.com/IwJerVHtEo — karlee (@kar__lee) March 10, 2022

LeBron looking for that EG fake pass pic.twitter.com/xIcQUAqLxB — 🚀Spaceship Pappi🚀(RRG)🏀 (@BlakkShultz9981) March 10, 2022

EG JUST CLOWNED LEBRON ON THAT 3 !!!! WOW. — The Dream Take (@TheDreamTake) March 10, 2022

Oh my goodness Eric Gordon had LeBron LOST 😭 — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) March 10, 2022

EG just put Bron in a mix tape — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) March 10, 2022

EG DID BRON DIRTY — Jason Williams (@AstroRocket) March 10, 2022

No way season 14 Eric Gordon just made Bron do the hokey pokey — BP (@BPayton216) March 10, 2022

Eric Gordon bout sent Bron to the nursing home — 🦉🔪 (@cozyfades) March 10, 2022

Eric Gordon showing off for when the Lakers trade for him this off season — Bron SZN (@BronFade) March 10, 2022

PUT THAT BOY IN A BLENDER pic.twitter.com/M5X5PFis8d — ᵂᴵᴸᴸ 🚀 (@BiasedHouston) March 10, 2022

