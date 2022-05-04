NBA Twitter reacts to Dillon Brooks ‘dirty’ foul, ejection from playoff game

On Tuesday, Memphis Grizzlies forward and former Oregon Ducks’ great Dillon Brooks made waves in the NBA world with a hard foul in the first half of a playoff game against the Golden State Warriors that left Gary Payton II with a fractured elbow, and Brooks ejected from the game.

It was certainly a hard foul, and warranted an ejection. But was it dirty? That, of course, was up for the NBA Twitter world to decide.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr got in on the action with some harsh words for Brooks, and now we’re questioning whether or not the Oregon legend’s actions will see him suspended for game 3 of the series. Here’s some of what people are saying about the play online.

The Woj News

The NBA will have a decision to make on further punishment for Dillon Brooks, who was ejected for the flagrant 2 foul that led to Payton’s injury. https://t.co/DnQLRJtyJj — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 4, 2022

The Play

Dillon Brooks was ejected for this flagrant 2 on Gary Payton. pic.twitter.com/uO3ZKrNciJ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 4, 2022

Dillon Brooks was ejected from Game 2 early in the first quarter for a flagrant 2 foul on Gary Payton II. pic.twitter.com/JpqdLFwRdg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 4, 2022

Duck on Beaver Crime

Dillon Brooks vs GP2 is the perfect personification of Ducks vs Beavs — Cowabunga Lifestylist, Ashtyn Butuso (@lil_buts) May 4, 2022

Steve Kerr's Reaction

Story continues

Steve Kerr calls Dillon Brooks’ Flagrant 2 foul on GP2 “dirty.” “He broke the code” pic.twitter.com/KNI4GNPpsS — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 4, 2022

Steph Curry's Reaction

Steph calls Dillon Brooks’ Flagrant 2 foul on GP2 “out of line” pic.twitter.com/hrpijUOSXO — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 4, 2022

Stephen A. Smith's Reaction

I feel terrible for Gary Payton II. He’s so damn important for this @warriors squad. As for Dillon Brooks, he’s no dirty player. I won’t say that. But I agree with Steve Kerr that he was very irresponsible. Very! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 4, 2022

Dillon Brooks' Past Antics

The Warriors' Past Antics

“Dillon Brooks broke the code.” pic.twitter.com/9zNjqKCfTY — Parker Pilgrim (@parker_pilgrim) May 4, 2022

Multi-Game Suspension?

He didn’t make a play on the ball. He pushed him from behind while in mid-air. He wound up and smacked him in the head with full follow-through. It was a dirty, dangerous, malicious play and the NBA needs to hold Dillon Brooks accountable for it. Multi-game suspension. — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) May 4, 2022

1

1