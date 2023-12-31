NBA Twitter reacts to controversial Lakers vs. Timberwolves game

Vince Lombardi, the legendary NFL coach, once said, “football is a game of inches, and inches make the champion.” The same could be said of basketball.

If basketball is also a game of inches, Saturday’s contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves may have been a game of micrometers.

Near the end of the contest, with the Lakers down by three points, they appeared to get a game-tying 3-pointer from LeBron James. But the shot was ruled a 2-pointer live, and a subsequent review confirmed that call. James protested, but L.A. ended up losing 108-106.

Throughout X, formerly Twitter, fans dissected that shot and the resulting officiating decision, and they had a range of reactions.

LEBRON & THE LAKERS GOT ROBBED IN 4K 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/rYYOFQLmsk — G.Multani (@geemultani24) December 31, 2023

Honestly, that was a three-pointer. LeBron was robbed in last night's game! — Dont Stop Production (@DontStopProdAI) December 31, 2023

Honestly, it was a two pointer — Erin Lee (@ErinBlueLee) December 31, 2023

He didn’t, even though I’m a lebron and a laker fan, when he titled his toe, his big toe hit the line, so they did not got robbed. — Sky Silvestre (@SkyIsAGoodBoy) December 31, 2023

Lakers camera meme from last year just got a sequel pic.twitter.com/Eq7c09SbtL — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) December 31, 2023

NBA REFS ROBBED THE LAKERS pic.twitter.com/2gOBYmRJGw — Lakers Empire (@LakersEmpire) December 31, 2023

Looked like LeBron barely kept his foot behind the line on a tying three … that was ruled a two. Refs ruled as he went up and pressed down on his foot for lift, and it turned sideways, his toe pushed barely onto the line. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 31, 2023

That’s a 3 , Ref always cheating the Lakers pic.twitter.com/hUwGQsImh7 — TrellJSports (@TrellJSports) December 31, 2023

Biggest sequence of the game. Lakers were never able to take the lead in the fourth. Had a chance to here but LeBron doesn't get the call. Replay shows he clearly gets hit in the head on the drive. pic.twitter.com/ksIQrriZS0 — Raj C. (@RajChipalu) December 31, 2023

The angle Lakers fans show you vs reality. pic.twitter.com/ItnewsDvX2 — Wolf Den (@MNWolfDen) December 31, 2023

At the end of the day, it was too close to overturn. What a game. — Wolf Den (@MNWolfDen) December 31, 2023

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire