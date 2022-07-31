NBA Twitter reacts to Chet Holmgren’s performance in Pro-Am League
Saturday featured the top two picks of the 2022 NBA draft playing in the same game with Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren. Both played in Jamal Crawford’s Pro-Am League in Seattle this weekend.
Holmgren finished the game with 34 points, 13 rebounds, eight blocks and four steals, per ESPN’s Kevin Pelton.
It was nice to see Holmgren play in this game — especially with Banchero, who sat out the Orlando Magic’s sole game against the Thunder this past summer league.
During the slowest part of the NBA calendar, this was a nice little event to watch as both players get ready to start their rookie seasons.
Here are some of the best tweets from Saturday about the game, which was free to stream on the NBA’s official website.
Chet Holmgren at Crawsover:
34 points
13 rebounds
8 blocks
4 steals
Him. pic.twitter.com/3enXKJUHE3
— TF (@ThunderFocus) July 30, 2022
Chet behind-the-back dime ✨
Paolo with the dropstep dunk 💪
Watch the top 2 picks hooping together in @thecrawsover Live Now on the NBA App & https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW: https://t.co/j13Q6jW5tK pic.twitter.com/KD06bWyh31
— NBA (@NBA) July 30, 2022
Who told him it was a good idea to try & poster Chet Holmgren? pic.twitter.com/0d8fRMbI7s
— Thunder Film Room (@ThunderFilmRoom) July 30, 2022
Chet Holmgren warming up before his return to The Crawsover pic.twitter.com/ltYtwcUJw0
— Cooper (@CooperJNBA) July 30, 2022
Chet pins Jaden McDaniels’ layup attempt against the backboard 👀 pic.twitter.com/XlXIZwTMF9
— Thunder Film Room (@ThunderFilmRoom) July 30, 2022
Chet is giving Dirk vibes on this one-legged fade out the post!
Watch Now on the NBA App: https://t.co/j13Q6jW5tK pic.twitter.com/7wK1J3SNPv
— NBA (@NBA) July 30, 2022
Chet just gliding for the double clutch dunk lol pic.twitter.com/eZqhwzKwjd
— Thunder Film Room (@ThunderFilmRoom) July 30, 2022
Chet with a stepback triple from deep 💦
Watch @ChetHolmgren Live Now in the @thecrawsover on the NBA App: https://t.co/j13Q6jW5tK pic.twitter.com/wUPWNgAWtJ
— NBA (@NBA) July 30, 2022
Chet Holmgren had 3 blocks in a span of 1 minute and followed the block party by splashing a step back 3.
Chet and Paolo already putting on a show.
— Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) July 30, 2022
I can’t believe we have a talent like Chet Holmgren playing for the Thunder
— TF (@ThunderFocus) July 30, 2022
🔥 @Pp_doesit & @ChetHolmgren dap it up after SHUTTING DOWN @thecrawsover! pic.twitter.com/yqZizNW4Aj
— NBA (@NBA) July 30, 2022
Chet just continues making highly difficult shots with very little space
I don’t care what level it is, that’s translatable
— ThunderChets (@ThunderChats) July 30, 2022
Chet has arrived ! (via shobasketball IG) pic.twitter.com/UamsQcW2cp
— TF (@ThunderFocus) July 30, 2022
Chet is going to be special special.
— Cory (@cory_c_22) July 30, 2022
Chet Holmgren with a green light to do anything in this setting is going to show a lot of the things he can do down the road one day in the NBA.
— Nick Crain (@CrainNBA) July 30, 2022
Bout to overreact with Chet takes again and it’s only The CrawsOver league
— Stan SGA Boomer Sooner (Hunter Harjo) (@hunterharjo7) July 30, 2022
