NBA Twitter reacts to Charlotte’s victory over the Celtics

The Charlotte Hornets extended their winning streak to three games on Wednesday night as they got a tough win on the road against the Boston Celtics, 111-102.

The Hornets out scored the Celtics by 10 points in the second quarter and never looked back.

Terry Rozier led the way with 28 points, 4 rebounds, and 10 assists on 10-of-18 shooting and 6-of-11 from downtown.

Miles Bridges added 22 points and 7 rebounds while LaMelo Ball finished with another triple-double — 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Check out NBA Twitter’s reaction to Charlotte’s victory below.

List

NBA Twitter reacts to Miles Bridges’ career-high 38-point performance

Hornets win 111-102 to snap a 9-game losing streak in Boston; 6th win in 7 games overall Rozier 28 PTS on 6/11 from 3P + season-high 10 AST, Bridges 22 PTS; Ball defensive rebound with 0.2 seconds left for his 4th career triple-double (15/10/10) — Sam Perley (@sam_perley) January 20, 2022

Terry: 28 PTS, 10 AST, 6 3PT

Miles: 22 PTS, 7 REB

Kelly: 18 PTS, 3 3PT

LaMelo: 15 PTS, 10 AST, 10 REB

Jalen: 12 PTS, 3 REB#AllFly | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/7llTidrS8E — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) January 20, 2022

"We did this for you and Gordon. We just want to continue to have fun and keep winning."@MilesBridges tells @ashahahmadi what he told @T_Rozzay3 and @gordonhayward after beating their former team in Boston.#AllFly | @hornets pic.twitter.com/rcoJN7mtVS — Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) January 20, 2022

Check out this dime from LaMelo Ball! Watch the @hornets on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/Cd4PhA75QJ — NBA (@NBA) January 20, 2022

Ball has now passed Baron Davis for 4th place on the franchise's all-time triple-double leaderboard (4); Anthony Mason holds the record with 7 — Sam Perley (@sam_perley) January 20, 2022

.@T_Rozzay3 is now the 5th different player in franchise history to reach 500 career 3-pointers! 👌🔥 RT to send Terry to #NBAAllStar! ⭐ pic.twitter.com/ZXGkGwp59K — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) January 20, 2022

Miles Bridges screaming "he can't guard me" after driving on Al Horford and drawing a foul. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) January 20, 2022

"This is where we want to be. We want to be in the fire. We want to be in the fight. You want to be challenged." Head Coach James Borrego talks to the media about the win and about his team stepping up and facing any challenge head on. #AllFly | @hornets pic.twitter.com/D5E5e8Yp1X — Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) January 20, 2022

1

1