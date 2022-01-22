NBA Twitter reacts to Charlotte’s third-straight win vs. Thunder
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oklahoma City ThunderLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Charlotte Hornets got their third-straight win on Friday night as they blew past the Oklahoma City Thunder, 121-98.
Outside of the Thunder scoring the first two points of the game, the Hornets never trailed again as they jumped out to a 37-20 advantage after the first quarter and it was smooth sailing the rest of the way.
Terry Rozier led the way with 24 points, 5 rebounds, and 9 assists on 8-of-17 shooting from the floor.
Miles Bridges added another double-double with 22 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks on 9-of-18 shooting and 3-of-7 from downtown.
P.J. Washington dropped 20 points off the bench as he hit 6-of-10 from 3-point range.
Check out NBA Twitter’s reaction to the Hornets’ third-straight win.
List
NBA Twitter reacts to Charlotte’s victory over the Celtics
Terry: 24 PTS, 9 AST, 5 REB
Miles: 22 PTS, 13 REB
PJ: 20 PTS, 6 REB
Gordon: 16 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
LaMelo: 10 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST
Hornets: W#AllFly | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/LDTHGE1OsP
— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) January 22, 2022
"Just don't drop the ball. Come in here and focus just like we were playing the best team in the league."@T_Rozzay3 talks to @ashahahmadi about the win and the mindset him and his teammates had coming in to tonight's game.#AllFly | @hornets pic.twitter.com/LDOLKcBtjh
— Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) January 22, 2022
Just like our defense, we're all LOCKED IN 🔒 @Waste_Pro_USA | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/4zxryB6irH
— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) January 22, 2022
Good times in Buzz City! 😎#AllFly | @hornets pic.twitter.com/gouDASWc96
— Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) January 22, 2022
#Hornets HC James Borrego on the crowds this year: "I feel a homecourt advantage here this season."
— Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) January 21, 2022
"I took my braids out." 😂@PJWashington tells @ashahahmadi why he shot the ball so well in that first half! #AllFly | @hornets pic.twitter.com/TlB1fjtvR7
— Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) January 22, 2022
WATCH YA HEAD! 🤯✈️@MilesBridges | #NBAAllStar | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/QaO4DiHEbH
— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) January 22, 2022
THIS IS NOT A REPLAY! HE DID IT AGAIN!
Another 4️⃣ point play for @T_Rozzay3! #AllFly | @hornets | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/4gtAbI7T4H
— Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) January 22, 2022
All-Star vision 👀@MELOD1P | #NBAAllStar@SharonviewFCU // #MemorableMoments pic.twitter.com/3QbVMVEPID
— Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) January 21, 2022
1
1