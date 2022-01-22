NBA Twitter reacts to Charlotte’s third-straight win vs. Thunder

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Mulford
·2 min read
NBA Twitter reacts to Charlotte’s third-straight win vs. Thunder
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oklahoma City Thunder
    Oklahoma City Thunder
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Charlotte Hornets got their third-straight win on Friday night as they blew past the Oklahoma City Thunder, 121-98.

Outside of the Thunder scoring the first two points of the game, the Hornets never trailed again as they jumped out to a 37-20 advantage after the first quarter and it was smooth sailing the rest of the way.

Terry Rozier led the way with 24 points, 5 rebounds, and 9 assists on 8-of-17 shooting from the floor.

Miles Bridges added another double-double with 22 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks on 9-of-18 shooting and 3-of-7 from downtown.

P.J. Washington dropped 20 points off the bench as he hit 6-of-10 from 3-point range.

Check out NBA Twitter’s reaction to the Hornets’ third-straight win.

List

NBA Twitter reacts to Charlotte’s victory over the Celtics

1

1

Recommended Stories