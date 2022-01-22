NBA Twitter reacts to Charlotte’s third-straight win vs. Thunder

The Charlotte Hornets got their third-straight win on Friday night as they blew past the Oklahoma City Thunder, 121-98.

Outside of the Thunder scoring the first two points of the game, the Hornets never trailed again as they jumped out to a 37-20 advantage after the first quarter and it was smooth sailing the rest of the way.

Terry Rozier led the way with 24 points, 5 rebounds, and 9 assists on 8-of-17 shooting from the floor.

Miles Bridges added another double-double with 22 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks on 9-of-18 shooting and 3-of-7 from downtown.

P.J. Washington dropped 20 points off the bench as he hit 6-of-10 from 3-point range.

Check out NBA Twitter’s reaction to the Hornets’ third-straight win.

Terry: 24 PTS, 9 AST, 5 REB

Miles: 22 PTS, 13 REB

PJ: 20 PTS, 6 REB

Gordon: 16 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST

LaMelo: 10 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST

Hornets: W#AllFly | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/LDTHGE1OsP — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) January 22, 2022

"Just don't drop the ball. Come in here and focus just like we were playing the best team in the league."@T_Rozzay3 talks to @ashahahmadi about the win and the mindset him and his teammates had coming in to tonight's game.#AllFly | @hornets pic.twitter.com/LDOLKcBtjh — Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) January 22, 2022

#Hornets HC James Borrego on the crowds this year: "I feel a homecourt advantage here this season." — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) January 21, 2022

