NBA Twitter reacts to Charlotte dropping 158 points on the Pacers

Michael Mulford
·3 min read
The Charlotte Hornets put on an absolute show on Wednesday night on the road against the Indiana Pacers.

The Hornets defeated the Pacers 158-126 in a blowout victory for Charlotte.

Yes, you read that correctly — 158 points.

The lowest point total in a quarter for Charlotte was 33 in the first quarter and dropped a whopping 87 points in the second half, the most by any team in the second half since the Nuggets in 1991.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a career-high 39 points off the bench while draining 10 3-pointers, becoming the fifth player in NBA history to hit at least 10 3-pointers off the bench in a game.

LaMelo Ball finished with another triple-double — 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists — while shooting 11-of-16 from the floor.

Check out NBA Twitter’s reaction to Charlotte’s scoring clinic below.

List

1

1

