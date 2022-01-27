NBA Twitter reacts to Charlotte dropping 158 points on the Pacers

The Charlotte Hornets put on an absolute show on Wednesday night on the road against the Indiana Pacers.

The Hornets defeated the Pacers 158-126 in a blowout victory for Charlotte.

Yes, you read that correctly — 158 points.

The lowest point total in a quarter for Charlotte was 33 in the first quarter and dropped a whopping 87 points in the second half, the most by any team in the second half since the Nuggets in 1991.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a career-high 39 points off the bench while draining 10 3-pointers, becoming the fifth player in NBA history to hit at least 10 3-pointers off the bench in a game.

LaMelo Ball finished with another triple-double — 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists — while shooting 11-of-16 from the floor.

Check out NBA Twitter’s reaction to Charlotte’s scoring clinic below.

List

The Hornets just scored 158 points in a 48-minute game. They scored 87 points in the 2nd half, the most by any team in a 2nd half since the Rockets scored 94 against the Nuggets on January 10, 1991. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/9VVwrCoDyc — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) January 27, 2022

The @hornets beat the Pacers 158-126, including dropping 87 in the 2nd half. It was the…

– Most points in Hornets history

– Most points allowed by the Pacers since they joined the NBA

– Most points by any team in a 2nd half since Jan. 1991 (Rockets-Nuggets) pic.twitter.com/TmuzaMIHOY — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 27, 2022

Hornets win 158-126 (!), shattering the franchise record for points scored; 87 points in the 2nd half (also franchise record) Snaps a 2-game losing streak, sweep season series with Indiana — Sam Perley (@sam_perley) January 27, 2022

.@hornets F Kelly Oubre has 39 points off the bench, including a franchise record tying 10 3s, a new career-high. He set the franchise record for made 3s by a reserve and is the fifth bench player in @NBA history with 10+ triples.#AllFly — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) January 27, 2022

LaMelo Ball tonight: 29 PTS

10 REB

13 AST

+45 +/- PLUS FORTY FIVE. The next closest Hornet was +27. pic.twitter.com/LVYis6EKeR — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 27, 2022

🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯 10 TRIPLES FOR KELLY OUBRE!@hornets lead it late in Q4 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/xOvkNsAnq8 — NBA (@NBA) January 27, 2022

BIG TIME ENERGY ⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/EnJ4rJegqW — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) January 27, 2022

