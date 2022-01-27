NBA Twitter reacts to Charlotte dropping 158 points on the Pacers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Indiana PacersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Charlotte Hornets put on an absolute show on Wednesday night on the road against the Indiana Pacers.
The Hornets defeated the Pacers 158-126 in a blowout victory for Charlotte.
Yes, you read that correctly — 158 points.
The lowest point total in a quarter for Charlotte was 33 in the first quarter and dropped a whopping 87 points in the second half, the most by any team in the second half since the Nuggets in 1991.
Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a career-high 39 points off the bench while draining 10 3-pointers, becoming the fifth player in NBA history to hit at least 10 3-pointers off the bench in a game.
LaMelo Ball finished with another triple-double — 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists — while shooting 11-of-16 from the floor.
Check out NBA Twitter’s reaction to Charlotte’s scoring clinic below.
List
Hornets vs. Pacers: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks
The Hornets just scored 158 points in a 48-minute game.
They scored 87 points in the 2nd half, the most by any team in a 2nd half since the Rockets scored 94 against the Nuggets on January 10, 1991. @ESPNStatsInfo
— Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) January 27, 2022
Players with 5+ triple-doubles before turning 21:
▪️Luka Doncic
▪️Magic Johnson
▪️LeBron James
▪️@MELOD1P pic.twitter.com/I35iOCncOL
— Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) January 27, 2022
The @hornets beat the Pacers 158-126, including dropping 87 in the 2nd half.
It was the…
– Most points in Hornets history
– Most points allowed by the Pacers since they joined the NBA
– Most points by any team in a 2nd half since Jan. 1991 (Rockets-Nuggets) pic.twitter.com/TmuzaMIHOY
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 27, 2022
Hornets win 158-126 (!), shattering the franchise record for points scored; 87 points in the 2nd half (also franchise record)
Snaps a 2-game losing streak, sweep season series with Indiana
— Sam Perley (@sam_perley) January 27, 2022
.@hornets F Kelly Oubre has 39 points off the bench, including a franchise record tying 10 3s, a new career-high. He set the franchise record for made 3s by a reserve and is the fifth bench player in @NBA history with 10+ triples.#AllFly
— Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) January 27, 2022
LaMelo Ball tonight:
29 PTS
10 REB
13 AST
+45 +/-
PLUS FORTY FIVE. The next closest Hornet was +27. pic.twitter.com/LVYis6EKeR
— StatMuse (@statmuse) January 27, 2022
🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯
10 TRIPLES FOR KELLY OUBRE!@hornets lead it late in Q4 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/L8Rrlv9ZoR pic.twitter.com/xOvkNsAnq8
— NBA (@NBA) January 27, 2022
BIG TIME ENERGY ⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/EnJ4rJegqW
— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) January 27, 2022
Hang Time ⏰✈️@MilesBridges | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/yfe4B2aasb
— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) January 27, 2022
— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 27, 2022
🅱️ALL TO 🅱️RIDGES
FROM HALF COURT 🤯🤯🤯#AllFly | @hornets pic.twitter.com/Ma5y3oIDLz
— Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) January 27, 2022
BOUK IS NOT HAVING IT@jam3s210 | @hornets | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/d0zbpraGAN
— Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) January 27, 2022
1
1