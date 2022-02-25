NBA Twitter reacts to the Celtics blowing out the short-handed Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have been at their most vulnerable this season at home in the Barclays Center, and a short-handed Brooklyn squad stood little chance against the surging Boston Celtics, who have emerged as a serious contender as we inch toward the playoffs.

With Kyrie Irving ineligible and Kevin Durant still out, the Nets were also missing Ben Simmons, whose timeline for a return is unclear, and new arrival Goran Dragic.

Seth Curry led the Nets with 22 points, but he was the only Net to score 20 or more. Cam Thomas had an off shooting night and was held to just 10 points off the bench, and Patty Mills failed to hit a single shot from the floor, finishing 0-for-9 on the night with one point.

Here’s what fans and analysts were saying about Thursday’s loss.

The look on Patty Mills face says "I'm listening, but when do you guys start playing again?" https://t.co/1RyhHNXr99 — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 25, 2022

The Celtics are looking really scary!!! Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 25, 2022

If you beat this team without these 4, then you didn't beat the Brooklyn Nets, you beat the JV Nets. Here's your medal 🏅 pic.twitter.com/YTedtawvEr — Nets Run The East (@DubsNets) February 25, 2022

The Nets came out of the All-Star break with a loss pic.twitter.com/KK6BcZqXyE — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 25, 2022

Jason Tatum just dunked on the entire Nets Franchise pic.twitter.com/4KK6e1YwXk — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 25, 2022

The Nets now have a 5-11 record without James Harden this season but I was told he was the problem 😭 — dean 🦂 (@DeanScorpion_) February 25, 2022

Nets right now pic.twitter.com/QA2dTgQNkj — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) February 25, 2022

The Celtics: — Best defense since December 1

— Best point differential in 2022

— 12-2 in last 14 games

— Only East team with winning record vs .500 teams pic.twitter.com/dM7QgtFKtq — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 25, 2022

