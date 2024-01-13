Advertisement

NBA Twitter reacts to Bulls fans booing Jerry Krause in front of his widow: ‘This is classless as hell’

Raul Barrigon
·4 min read

The Chicago Bulls celebrated their first-ever Ring of Honor 1995-96 class on Friday night at the United Center, but the event was marred when some fans booed late general manager Jerry Krause, with his widow Thelma being comforted by players like Ron Harper.

Here’s what NBA Twitter said about such an ugly moment:

