NBA Twitter reacts to Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson going 2-3: ‘Dame is gone’

After going back and forth, the Charlotte Hornets selected Brandon Miller with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers drafted Scoot Henderson with the third pick in the Draft.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted.

Brandon Miller shot 30.6% from the field in his last 8 college games. What an amazing final draft choice by Scottie Pippen's former sidekick Michael Jordan. — Barry (@BarryOnHere) June 23, 2023

The Hornets really went with Brandon Miller over Scoot 😭😭😭 — PistonsThoughts (@PistonsThoughts) June 23, 2023

MASSIVE L — phillypulls (@jamessimonenba) June 23, 2023

MJ about to give him the Michael Kidd-Gilchrist — The Charity Stripe (@_CharityStripe_) June 23, 2023

All along, the entire Charlotte Hornets organization has been all-in on Brandon Miller — ownership, front office, scouts, coaches. They see him as a perennial future All-Star player. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2023

I cannot believe they just selected Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson. — nick (@nsitto2) June 23, 2023

Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson is the right choice by the Hornets. A 6-9 shot-creator and versatile defender over a 6-2 guard. Charlotte will be able to build big lineups alongside Miller and LaMelo Ball, and Miller has P&R playmaking skill to have Ball flourish off-ball. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 23, 2023

Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Chet Holmgren all in the Western Conference. So much for conference balance. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) June 23, 2023

Dame is gone — 優木せつ菜 🇦🇷 (@nijigasakilove) June 23, 2023

Dame Lillard winning a ring with Scoot Henderson — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) June 23, 2023

Scoot Henderson to the Blazers. So, now what for Damian Lillard? Or is there an Anfernee Simons move to make? — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 23, 2023

Hornets fans’ reaction to the team drafting Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson 😬 (via @CrownClubCLT)

pic.twitter.com/T0uuUEdQvw — Guru (@DrGuru_) June 23, 2023

We beat the Brandon Miller allegations! pic.twitter.com/xwedg9hZ1M — V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ (@Vator_H_Town) June 23, 2023

Scoot Henderson > Brandon Miller — CLARK🙄💕🌎☄️ (@oprahsidedied) June 23, 2023

Brandon Miller was boo’ed twice by the overwhelming majority of @Hornets fans here in the arena when @espn cameras showed him. Then Charlotte took him #2 overall and the crowd was stunned. — Kyle Bailey (@KyleBaileyClub) June 23, 2023

Is Scoot Henderson going to bring me back to watching the Blazers? Tell me what I need to know about him

I don’t think I can watch if Lillard gets traded tho lol — Big Game Bengal (@BengalYouTube) June 23, 2023

No disrespect, but Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson is a mistake. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype