NBA Twitter reacts to the Boston Celtics losing Game 1 of the East semis to the Milwaukee Bucks

Whether it was the early tip, the time off, or simply a case of the yips as a team, the Boston Celtics dropped Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series to the Milwaukee Bucks at home Sunday afternoon.

A fair amount of the credit should of course be directed to the Bucks’ ability to maintain poise and capitalize on turnovers where the Celtics could not, but it seems even with Milwaukee’s elite defense that it will be unlikely to see Boston shoot just 33% from the floor and 36% from deep again any time soon. The loss of course erases the hard-fought home court advantage the Celtics pushed to earn over Milwaukee at the end of the season, but Boston can make up for it on Tuesday at TD Garden with a win.

In the meantime, let’s take a look at how NBA Twitter responded to the Celtics dropping Game 1 to the Bucks at home.

Celtics since April 1.. 0-2 vs. Milwaukee

8-0 vs. everyone else — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) May 1, 2022

Celtics lost. Here’s Bubbles and Omar napping to reset the vibes. (Feel free to share your own 🐱s or 🐶s) pic.twitter.com/nJYbWVZ5QK — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) May 1, 2022

I’m more worried about Jaylen and Marcus’s health than our shooting. We simply are not going to shoot this poorly again. — Ryan Bernardoni (@dangercart) May 1, 2022

Celtics held the Giannis and Holiday to 17/45 (37.8%) shooting and it still felt like they got destroyed by them. Milwaukee's defense was the best Boston has seen all year and it's clear that the difference between the Bucks' and Nets' execution is astronomical. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) May 1, 2022

Outside of being VERY physical with Jayson Tatum, this was the Bucks just going what they do on defense. They'll live with a million three-point attempts allowed, because they know it will eventually balance out. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 1, 2022

#Celtics are just frustrated, pissed at themselves, Scott Foster, annoyed at the lack of calls. Not a good afternoon. #Bucks — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) May 1, 2022

A lot of talk about the Celtics defense recently, but this was a masterpiece by the Bucks at that end. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 1, 2022

The Bucks are doing something the Celtics haven't seen from an opponent in a couple of weeks. Playing defense. — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) May 1, 2022

Scott Foster and Ed Malloy trying to figure out who Jack Harlow is 😂 pic.twitter.com/6C2ux5g381 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 1, 2022

The Celtics made their fewest 2-pointers in team history today with 10. Previous low was 14 (12/9/16 vs. TOR). — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) May 1, 2022

Cs won’t play like that again. Gotta shake off this one. #Believe ☘️ — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) May 1, 2022

