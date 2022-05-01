NBA Twitter reacts to the Boston Celtics losing Game 1 of the East semis to the Milwaukee Bucks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Quinn
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boston Celtics
    Boston Celtics
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Milwaukee Bucks
    Milwaukee Bucks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Whether it was the early tip, the time off, or simply a case of the yips as a team, the Boston Celtics dropped Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series to the Milwaukee Bucks at home Sunday afternoon.

A fair amount of the credit should of course be directed to the Bucks’ ability to maintain poise and capitalize on turnovers where the Celtics could not, but it seems even with Milwaukee’s elite defense that it will be unlikely to see Boston shoot just 33% from the floor and 36% from deep again any time soon. The loss of course erases the hard-fought home court advantage the Celtics pushed to earn over Milwaukee at the end of the season, but Boston can make up for it on Tuesday at TD Garden with a win.

In the meantime, let’s take a look at how NBA Twitter responded to the Celtics dropping Game 1 to the Bucks at home.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

[mm-video type=video id=01g1vnke2420matnde5k playlist_id=01eqbzegwgnrje4tv2 player_id=01eqbvq570kgj8vfs7 image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01g1vnke2420matnde5k/01g1vnke2420matnde5k-0553c17861e6545bc0131cdae90b03f9.jpg]

[lawrence-related id=101962,101959,101950,101922]

[listicle id=101876]

[vertical-gallery id=101749]

1

1

Recommended Stories