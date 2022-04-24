NBA Twitter reacts to Ben Simmons' colorful outfit for Celtics-Nets Game 3

NBA Twitter had a field day with Ben Simmons' wild Game 3 outfit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We haven't seen Ben Simmons on an NBA court in 10 months. But the Brooklyn Nets star was the opposite of invisible Saturday night at the Barclays Center.

Simmons, who reportedly plans to make his Nets debut in Game 4 of Brooklyn's first-round series with the Boston Celtics, apparently wanted to make the most of his last night in street clothes during Saturday's Game 3.

Ben Simmons' outfit really stands out on the Nets bench ðŸ˜… pic.twitter.com/psIWvKvxWS — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 24, 2022

Purple, blue and bright orange aren't exactly Nets colors, so Simmons' outfit stuck out like a sore thumb on Brooklyn's bench,

Like if you can find Ben Simmons ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/0pY9Oktf1l — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) April 24, 2022

Simmons is a stylish fellow who has rocked some colorful outfits on the Nets' bench of late. But NBA Twitter couldn't resist giving the 6-foot-11 guard a hard time for his sartorial selection Saturday.

â€œI hope I donâ€™t stand out too much.â€ â€” Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/LgZEAGJCU0 — Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) April 24, 2022

Ben Simmons is if the joker got realy into crypto pic.twitter.com/JWqzVstrxD — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) April 24, 2022

Fear & Loathing in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/GTwruypyUk — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) April 24, 2022

When your custom character is in a cutscene pic.twitter.com/8PmDBIsmzU — RingerNBA (@ringernba) April 24, 2022

Ben Simmons is literally this meme ðŸ˜­ pic.twitter.com/VleAF0vNWY — Guru (@DrGuru_) April 24, 2022

Seth & Drummond fighting for their playoff lives while Ben Simmons dresses up like Willy Wonka pic.twitter.com/bcRDAmpMy3 — dean ðŸ¦‚ (@DeanScorpion_) April 24, 2022

Ben Simmons came straight from Coachella ðŸ˜… pic.twitter.com/XrijeSho0t — Pickswise (@Pickswise) April 24, 2022

Everyone on the nets bench in all black and Ben Simmons got this on pic.twitter.com/j14sMh0qOg — â¸ð™–ð™£ð™™ð™§ð™š ðŸº (@33643pts) April 23, 2022

ben simmons looks like a snapchat filter pic.twitter.com/hUhYtq1l74 — Adam London (@_adamlondon) April 24, 2022

The Nets are hoping Simmons can contribute more than just colorful outfits to this series. Brooklyn entered Saturday's game in a 2-0 series hole, and Simmons would provide a much-needed defensive boost in addition to excellent playmaking if he can find a rhythm with his new teammates.

