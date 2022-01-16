NBA Twitter reacts to Ayo Dosunmu’s historic rookie performance

In this article:

Ayo Dosunmu is already proving to be a steal for the Chicago Bulls.

The 38th pick in the 2021 NBA draft started for the Bulls on Saturday in Zach LaVine’s absence, and Ayo did not disappoint.

Dosunmu finished with 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 10 assists while shooting 9-of-10 from the field and 3-of-3 from downtown, becoming the first rookie in NBA history to score 20 points, dish 10 assists, and shoot 90% in a single game.

Ayo Dosunmu is the first rookie in NBA history to have 20 points, 10 assists and 90% FG in a single game. pic.twitter.com/OPgOm1FtrD — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 16, 2022

Ayo has received praise all season from Billy Donovan and his teammates so this kind of performance isn’t the least bit surprising.

Check out NBA Twitter’s reaction below to Dosunmu’s first career double-double.

List

NBA Twitter reacts to Chicago's 46-point blowout victory over Detroit

Ayo Dosunmu's first career double-double 🤩 pic.twitter.com/4goavPkpHk — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) January 16, 2022

LIVE: Ayo Dosunmu media availability after tonight’s game against the Celtics https://t.co/Da5QizNVlK — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 16, 2022

Elite my dawg @AyoDos_11 — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) January 16, 2022

Been sayin this kid is special @AyoDos_11 pic.twitter.com/zGQzNDUQ3m — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) January 16, 2022

@AyoDos_11 can HOOP hoop.. just the beginning ✍🏼y’all will see https://t.co/6c9p4uD96R — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) January 16, 2022

Ayo Dosunmu serves the nice DISH!!!🔥pic.twitter.com/tRfcUTAq4p — Bulls Nation (@BullsNationCP) January 16, 2022

Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu proves poise again with historic double-double. In his third career NBA start. Not bad for a second-round pick, who is proving to be a first-round talent. For ⁦@NBCSChicago⁩: https://t.co/bxgPRkWNh1 — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 16, 2022

1

1