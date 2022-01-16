NBA Twitter reacts to Ayo Dosunmu’s historic rookie performance

Michael Mulford
·2 min read
NBA Twitter reacts to Ayo Dosunmu’s historic rookie performance

Ayo Dosunmu is already proving to be a steal for the Chicago Bulls.

The 38th pick in the 2021 NBA draft started for the Bulls on Saturday in Zach LaVine’s absence, and Ayo did not disappoint.

Dosunmu finished with 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 10 assists while shooting 9-of-10 from the field and 3-of-3 from downtown, becoming the first rookie in NBA history to score 20 points, dish 10 assists, and shoot 90% in a single game.

Ayo has received praise all season from Billy Donovan and his teammates so this kind of performance isn’t the least bit surprising.

Check out NBA Twitter’s reaction below to Dosunmu’s first career double-double.

