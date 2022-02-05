NBA Twitter reacts to Ayo Dosunmu’s game-clinching dunk vs. Pacers

Michael Mulford
·2 min read
NBA Twitter reacts to Ayo Dosunmu’s game-clinching dunk vs. Pacers
Ayo Dosunmu, ladies and gentlemen.

The Bulls rookie has been a pleasant surprise so far in the first half of the season for Chicago and has looked like the biggest steal in the 2021 NBA draft.

On Friday night, the Bulls got a 122-115 road victory against the Indiana Pacers, led by a 36-point, 17-rebound performance from Nikola Vucevic. But, it the dagger came from Dosunmu.

With Chicago leading 118-115 with 20 seconds remaining, Dosunmu drove to his right to the basket and punched an electrifying dunk all over Terry Taylor to clinch the game for the Bulls.

Dosunmu finished the game with 15 points and 14 assists, tying the NBA high for assists by a rookie this season.

Check out NBA Twitter’s reaction to Ayo Dosunmu’s poster dunk below.

