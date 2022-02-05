NBA Twitter reacts to Ayo Dosunmu’s game-clinching dunk vs. Pacers

Ayo Dosunmu, ladies and gentlemen.

The Bulls rookie has been a pleasant surprise so far in the first half of the season for Chicago and has looked like the biggest steal in the 2021 NBA draft.

On Friday night, the Bulls got a 122-115 road victory against the Indiana Pacers, led by a 36-point, 17-rebound performance from Nikola Vucevic. But, it the dagger came from Dosunmu.

With Chicago leading 118-115 with 20 seconds remaining, Dosunmu drove to his right to the basket and punched an electrifying dunk all over Terry Taylor to clinch the game for the Bulls.

Dosunmu finished the game with 15 points and 14 assists, tying the NBA high for assists by a rookie this season.

Check out NBA Twitter’s reaction to Ayo Dosunmu’s poster dunk below.

AYO DOSUNMU JUST DID THAT — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 5, 2022

that’s one way to put the game away. right in the Ayhole. pic.twitter.com/HvNgqw3gSG — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 5, 2022

In addition to that dunk, @AyoDos_11 also finished with 14 assists tonight – which ties the NBA high by a rookie this season. pic.twitter.com/Rw4q5oOtoX — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 5, 2022

Wow. A dagger dunk from Dosunmu. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) February 5, 2022

Billy Donovan said the play call was for Ayo Dosunmu to turn corner and get downhill. It's Game 52. The Bulls lead the East. And because of the defensive focus on DeRozan and Vucevic (and LaVine out), Donovan hands the keys to a rookie. "I have trust in him," Donovan said. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) February 5, 2022

Oh my Ayo Dosunmu!!! — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) February 5, 2022

Nikola Vucevic said on NBC Sports Chicago that he and Ayo Dosunmu have built really good chemistry. Vucevic on Ayo: "He has delivered big time. Huge season for him." — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) February 5, 2022

Ayo Dosunmu tonight: 15 Points

14 Assists

2 Steals

67% FG Underrated. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NekkEzLDDS — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 5, 2022

Ayo Dosunmu ends a longer explanation of the play call that resulted in his huge dunk with this: "That was my adrenaline. That was just the best play to make." — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) February 5, 2022

