NBA Twitter reacts to Austin Reaves’ game-winning shot for Lakers

Behind the last-second heroics of Austin Reaves, the Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to three games on Wednesday with a thrilling victory over the Dallas Mavericks in overtime.

With the game tied up at 104 points apiece, Russell Westbrook found Reaves behind the arc and the undrafted rookie let it fly. The shot fell through the net with 0.9 seconds left and sealed the 107-104 win for the Lakers after a last-effort heave by the Mavericks was too late.

Reaves finished with a career-high 15 points and seven rebounds on 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range while LeBron James led the way with 24 points. Westbrook added 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and Anthony Davis had 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The Lakers showered Reaves with water in the locker room after the shot.

When the undrafted rookie hits the game-winner. pic.twitter.com/v6SkCFc350 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 16, 2021

The shot by Reaves capped off an exciting finish in Dallas.

Los Angeles took a three-point lead after Westbrook drained a triple with 23.5 seconds left in overtime. Maxi Kleber followed with a 3-pointer of his own to tie the game up with 15.2 left to play before Reaves put the finishing touches on the win.

The game featured five game-tying or go-ahead 3-pointers in the final minute of regulation and overtime, the most in a single game over the last 25 seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

James was just happy Reaves was the one to hit the game-winner.

LeBron on Austin Reaves: "Extremely proud and excited for AR15." — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 16, 2021

Said Reaves on the shot:

Austin Reaves on hitting a game-winning shot with LeBron, Russ and AD on the floor: “I grew up watching all these guys play so for me to just be teammates with them is special." — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) December 16, 2021

Immediately following the play, social media erupted with tweets praising Reaves for his first career game-winning shot. The play put an exclamation point on a career night for Reaves, something he will remember for a long time.

Another look at Austin Reaves' CLUTCH game-winning triple for the @Lakers! pic.twitter.com/rMojOA4LvI — NBA (@NBA) December 16, 2021

AUSTIN. TYLER. REAVES. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 16, 2021

Unbelievable game in Dallas! What a shot by the rookie Austin Reaves to win it for the @lakers! Really enjoyed 👀 it #ILoveThisGame @nba — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) December 16, 2021

Find somebody that looks at you the same way LeBron looks at Austin Reaves. pic.twitter.com/tyXhq5zKTu — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) December 16, 2021

THE BESTTTTTTTTTT. “LFGGGGGGGGGG”. Come ON, Austin Reaves. 🔥🔥🔥🔥#Lakeshow — Allie Clifton (@RealAClifton) December 16, 2021

AR-15 is a fire nickname for Austin Reaves — KENNY BEECHAM (@KOT4Q) December 16, 2021

Austin Reaves vs the Mavs pic.twitter.com/i8L5kcT2oS — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 16, 2021

Austin Reaves FTW, naturally — Eric Pincus (@EricPincus) December 16, 2021

AUSTIN REAVES TOP 10 NBA PLAYER OF ALL TIME DONT @ ME!!!!!!! 🗣🗣🗣 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) December 16, 2021

Austin Reaves got his first Mike Breen “Bang” call pic.twitter.com/JqXuebE5C1 — Juan 🇸🇻 (@LOLL________) December 16, 2021

