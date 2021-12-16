NBA Twitter reacts to Austin Reaves’ game-winning shot for Lakers

Breaking News:

Cody Taylor
·3 min read
In this article:
Behind the last-second heroics of Austin Reaves, the Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to three games on Wednesday with a thrilling victory over the Dallas Mavericks in overtime.

With the game tied up at 104 points apiece, Russell Westbrook found Reaves behind the arc and the undrafted rookie let it fly. The shot fell through the net with 0.9 seconds left and sealed the 107-104 win for the Lakers after a last-effort heave by the Mavericks was too late.

Reaves finished with a career-high 15 points and seven rebounds on 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range while LeBron James led the way with 24 points. Westbrook added 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and Anthony Davis had 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The Lakers showered Reaves with water in the locker room after the shot.

The shot by Reaves capped off an exciting finish in Dallas.

Los Angeles took a three-point lead after Westbrook drained a triple with 23.5 seconds left in overtime. Maxi Kleber followed with a 3-pointer of his own to tie the game up with 15.2 left to play before Reaves put the finishing touches on the win.

The game featured five game-tying or go-ahead 3-pointers in the final minute of regulation and overtime, the most in a single game over the last 25 seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

James was just happy Reaves was the one to hit the game-winner.

Said Reaves on the shot:

Immediately following the play, social media erupted with tweets praising Reaves for his first career game-winning shot. The play put an exclamation point on a career night for Reaves, something he will remember for a long time.

