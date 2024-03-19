NBA Twitter reacts to Anthony Edwards’ poster dunk on John Collins: ‘He’s not human’

Did Anthony Edwards have the dunk of the year on John Collins?

Well… probably.

ANT dislocated his finger on the poster dunk, while Collins had to exit the game after suffering a head contusion for contesting the dunk.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to Edwards’ huge play.

ANTHONY EDWARDS OMG 😱🤯 pic.twitter.com/AJP27GCkxG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 19, 2024

“Can I have your jersey?” Anthony Edwards: “I gotta give it to Collins.” pic.twitter.com/8vKPNMvzLK — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 19, 2024

Anthony Edwards reacting to a replay of the dunk pic.twitter.com/yEfQYXVfy0 — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) March 19, 2024

Kyle Anderson’s face says it all. Anthony Edwards is not human. pic.twitter.com/SdrfyX2tOZ — Felipe Alvarez (@FelipeFromMiami) March 19, 2024

Greatest Angle Ever for Anthony Edwards Dunk pic.twitter.com/mb51Ps0aRS — nevaRWilliams (@nevaRWilliams) March 19, 2024

Utah's John Collins has suffered a head contusion from play contesting Anthony Edwards' poster dunk tonight, sources say. Head injury but no concussion for Collins. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 19, 2024

So to be accurate about this: Anthony Edwards exchanged jerseys with Collin Sexton. The two are longtime friends from their days of growing up in Georgia…. He did not say John Collins https://t.co/9wza1T91aG — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) March 19, 2024

Anthony Edwards just committed murder to John Collins pic.twitter.com/uDR8BoZvaq — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) March 19, 2024

Don't lie. Which one is the dunk of the night? 🐜 Anthony Edwards over John Collins

💥 Jalen Johnson over Austin Reaves pic.twitter.com/pcv5IFi0Nx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 19, 2024

Anthony Edwards all over Twitter tonight with the dunk of the year. He also had 32 points on 13/23 shooting, 8 assists, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 1 steal. — Kyle Theige (@KyleTheige) March 19, 2024

I am just glad that the Anthony Edwards career highlight reel is going to have a heavy dosage of Michael Grady’s greatness. — 𝒥ℴ𝓃𝒶𝒽 (@Huncho_Jman) March 19, 2024

Me at work tomorrow after being up all night thinking about Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/wezN7PYgfS — Brandon Beck (@BrandonBeck4) March 19, 2024

I’ve been watching Anthony Edwards and was wondering if I could pay more? @NBALPSupport — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) March 19, 2024

Anthony Edwards tonight: Before the dunk —

9 PTS | 1 REB | 3 AST After the dunk —

23 PTS | 6 REB | 5 AST He dunked it with 5 minutes remaining in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/NaJBT1jIIf — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 19, 2024

Anthony Edwards dunk taking the attention away from Austin Reaves pic.twitter.com/I5Ijiq9AWv — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) March 19, 2024

That was a special, special performance from Anthony Edwards. We've seen a lot of those over the years, and that one was up there. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) March 19, 2024

Anthony Edwards Bruh — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) March 19, 2024

Anthony Edwards what have you done https://t.co/KMtnuOvPdT — HTB ♨️ (@HenryTheBlasian) March 19, 2024

